OHL: Levin scores winner as Wolves deny 67's in overtime

SUDBURY, Ont. — David Levin scored at 3:55 in overtime and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen kicked out 25 shots as the Sudbury Wolves denied the league-leading Ottawa 67's 3-2 in Ontario Hockey League action Thursday.

Nolan Hutcheson also scored twice for the Wolves (12-6-2). Tye Felhaber and Lucas Peric supplied the offence for the 67's (17-3-3).

Will Cranley stopped 23 shots for Ottawa.

The Wolves went 0 for 2 on the power play. The 67's went 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

ICEDOGS 6 BULLDOGS 3

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Ben Jones scored a hat trick as Niagara doubled up Hamilton and handed the Bulldogs their second straight loss.

Oliver Castleman scored the game-winning goal on the power play for the IceDogs at 11:00 of the second period. Ivan Lodnia and Kyen Sopa also scored for the IceDogs (11-6-3). Matthew Strome, Brandon Saigeon and DJ King replied for the Bulldogs (10-10-1).

Stephen Dhillon kicked out 30 shots for Niagara. Nick Donofrio turned away 28 shots for Hamilton.

---

PETES 4 ATTACK 3 (OT)

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Adam Timleck had a natural hat trick and Brady Hinz scored in overtime as Peterborough held off Owen Sound 4-3.

Griffin Wilson, Kaleb Pearson and Maksim Sushko answered for the Attack (12-7-3).

Hunter Jones kicked out 34 shots for Peterborough (12-9-0). Mack Guzda stopped 32 shots for Owen Sound.

---

GENERALS 5 SPITFIRES 2

WINDSOR, Ont. — Serron Noel scored two first-period goals, including one shorthanded, as Oshawa downed Windsor.

Tyler Tullio, Allan McShane and Nando Eggenberger also scored for the Generals (11-7-2). Will Cuylle and Daniel D'Amico replied for the Spitfires (10-10-1).

Kyle Keyser kicked out 33 shots for Oshawa. Michael DiPietro turned aside 24 shots for Windsor.

---

COLTS 1 BATTALION 0

BARRIE, Ont. — Maksim Zhukov made 19 saves for the shutout and Ryan Suzuki scored on the power play in the second period as Barrie blanked North Bay.

Lucas Chiodo and Joey Keane picked up assists on Suzuki's winner for the Colts (11-9-1).

Christian Propp turned away 34 shots for North Bay (10-9-1).

