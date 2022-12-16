LONDON, Ont. — Ruslan Gazizov scored twice in the first period, powering the London Knights to a decisive 5-2 win over the Owen Sound Attack in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday.

Sean McGurn and Oliver Bonk each had a goal and an assist for the Knights (20-8-1), while Landon Sim also scored.

London held a 5-0 lead heading into the third period, but Owen Sound's Matthew Papais and Ben Cormier spoiled the shutout with goals 13 seconds apart.

Brett Brochu stopped 36-of-38 shots for the Knights and Nick Chenard made 10 saves for the Attack (16-11-3) before being replaced to start the second period. Corbin Votary had 15 saves in relief.

---

RANGERS 9 GREYHOUNDS 0

KITCHENER, ONT. — Marco Costantini stopped all 22 shots he faced as Kitchener (14-13-0) blanked Sault Ste. Marie (10-12-8). Francesco Pinelli had a massive night for the Rangers, putting up a goal and four assists. The result stretched Kitchener's win streak to five games.

---

COLTS 3 STORM 2 (OT)

GUELPH, ONT. — Roenick Jodoin scored 3:34 into overtime as Barrie (14-9-5) topped Guelph (11-16-4). The Colts kept Storm goalie Brayden Gillespie busy, outshooting the home side 34-24.

---

67'S 5 GENERALS 4 (SO)

OTTAWA — Brad Gardiner had a goal and an assist as Ottawa (23-5-1) completed a thrilling comeback victory over Oshawa (11-14-4) in a shootout. The 67's trailed 4-1 midway through the third period but rallied with three unanswered goals over 71 seconds late in the game to force extra time.

---

STING 4 FIREBIRDS 3

FLINT, MICH. — Marcus Limpar-Lantz knocked in the game-winning goal 12:57 into the third period as Sarnia (16-10-6) doused Flint (16-12-3). Nicholas Surzycia stopped 31-of-34 shots for the Sting.

---

STEELHEADS 4 WOLVES 3

SUDBURY, ONT. — James Hardie had a hat trick — including two goals 47 seconds apart in the third period — and Mississauga (14-13-3) downed Sudbury (9-16-3) to snap a three-game losing skid. Zander Veccia rounded out the scoring for the Steelheads.

---

FRONTENACS 3 BULLDOGS 2 (OT)

KINGSTON, ONT. — Paul Ludwinski put away the game-winning goal 1:14 into overtime and Kingston (16-12-2) edged Hamilton (12-13-3). Ludwinski and Matthew Soto tallied the regulation goals for the Frontenacs, who stretched their win streak to four games.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2022.