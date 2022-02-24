1h ago
OHL: Littlejohn scores two in debut, Gushchin has four points in win for Niagara
The Canadian Press
SAINT CATHARINES, Ont. — Rookie defenceman Lucas Littlejohn scored two goals in his OHL debut as the Niagara Ice Dogs beat the North Bay Battalion 6-3 on Thursday night.
Littlejohn was set up twice by Danil Gushchin for the Ice Dogs (13-27-2-1) as Dom DiVincentiis stopped 13 of 18 shots for the Battalion (28-15-3-3).
---
PETES 3, GENERALS 1
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. - The Petes extended its winning streak to two games after overcoming the Oshawa Generals. Peterborough (17-26-3-0) also snapped a two-game losing streak against the Generals (24-17-1-4).
---
STEELHEADS 5, COLTS 3
BARRIE, Ont. - Zakary Lavoie scored two goals and finished plus-three for the night as the Missisauga Steelheads beat the Barrie Colts. Netminder Mack Guzda stopped 27 of 30 shots for the Colts (23-16-4-0) while the Steelheads (29-13-1-5) split duties between Joe Ranger and Roman Basran.
---
SPITFIRES 6, RANGERS 5
WINDSOR, Ont. - The Windsor Spitfires continued its winning ways, beating the Kitchener Rangers on Thursday night. James Jodoin had two goals on the night for Windsor (25-13-2-3) while Reid Valade had the same for the Rangers (19-20-2-2).
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.