OHL: Ellinas scores in OT, Rangers eliminate Otters
ERIE, Pa. — Luke Ellinas scored 5:38 into overtime as the visiting Kitchener Rangers edged the Erie Otters 4-3 to win their first round Ontario Hockey League playoff series in six games.
Eduard Sale scored twice for the Rangers, while Trent Swick added a single. Two of the first five games in the best-of-seven series were decided in OT.
Pano Fimis, Dylan Edwards and Carey Terrance scored for the Otters, who outshot the visitors 32-29.
The Rangers led 2-1 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third.
The Rangers advance to play the London Knights in the OHL quarterfinals. The Knights swept the Flint Firebirds in the first round.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2024.