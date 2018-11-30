LONDON, Ont. — Connor McMichael scored a hat trick as the London Knights blew out the Erie Otters 8-1 for their 13th straight win in Ontario Hockey League action Friday.

Cole Tymkin added two goals, while Matthew Timms, Jacob Golden and Josh Nelson also had singles for the Knights (19-4-2), who are 15-0-1 in their last 16 outings.

London sits six points back of the idle Ottawa 67's for first place in the OHL.

Alex Gritz scored the lone goal for the Otters (10-16-1-0).

Joseph Raaymakers stopped 34 shots for London. Daniel Murphy kicked out 32 shots for Erie.

The Knights were 3 for 4 on the power play. The Otters were scoreless in two opportunities with the man advantage.

---

FRONTENACS 7 BATTALION 6

KINGSTON, Ont. — Brett Neumann scored a hat trick and had a pair of assists as Kingston eked out a win over North Bay.

Paul Larabie, into an empty net, Matt Hotchkiss, Lucas Rowe and Billy Constantinou also found the back of the net for the Frontenacs (8-19-1). Mason Primeau replied with a hat trick of his own and added an assist for the Battalion (11-14-2). Justin Brazeau tacked on another two goals and Nick King had a single.

Ryan Dugas turned aside 30 shots for Kingston. Christian Purboo turned aside 30 shots for North Bay.

Daniel Walker received a game misconduct for removing his helmet during a fight at 7:24 of the third period.

---

BULLDOGS 5 STEELHEADS 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Brandon Saigeon and Arthur Kaliyev both scored twice as Hamilton downed Mississauga, handing the Steelheads their fourth straight loss.

Nicolas Mattinen also scored for the Bulldogs (12-13-1), who received 24 saves from Nick Donofrio in the victory. Ryan McLeod and Cole Carter found the back of the net for the Steelheads (14-11-2).

Jacob Ingham turned away 32 shots for Mississauga.

---

STING 8 FIREBIRDS 5

SARNIA, Ont. — Calvin Martin had a goal and two assists as Sarnia came out on top of a wild victory over Flint.

Hugo Leufvenius, Curtis Egert, Theo Hill, Brayden Guy, Ryan McGregor, Jacob Perreault and Adam Ruzicka also scored for the Sting (12-12-4). Ty Dellandrea and Eric Uba had two goals apiece, and Kyle Harris added a single for the Firebirds (3-23-1).

Ethan Langevin combined with Aidan Hughes for 23 saves for Sarnia. Emanuel Vella kicked out 38 shots for Flint.

---

WOLVES 3 PETES 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — David Levin had a pair of assists as Sudbury overcame Peterborough for its third straight win.

Macauley Carson, on the power play, Liam Ross and Peter Stratis supplied the offence for the Wolves (16-8-2). Nick Robertson answered with two goals for the Petes (16-12-0).

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen kicked out 20 shots for Sudbury. Hunter Jones turned away 28 shots for Peterborough.

---

GENERALS 4 STORM 3

GUELPH, Ont. — Allan McShane scored the game-winning goal during a third-period power play as Oshawa held on for a victory over Guelph.

Danil Antropov, Nando Eggenberger and Jack Studnicka also got on the board for the Generals (16-8-2).

Jack Hanley, Ty Collins and Nate Schnarr replied for the Storm.

Kyle Keyser kicked out 25 shots for Oshawa. Anthony Popovich stopped 25 shots for Guelph.

---

ICEDOGS 7 RANGERS 2

KITCHENER, Ont. — Kirill Maksimov had a hat trick as Niagara dominated Kitchener.

Akil Thomas, Philip Tomasino, Jason Robertson and Ivan Lodnia also scored for the IceDogs (15-7-4), who picked up their second consecutive victory.

Greg Meireles found the back of the net twice for the Rangers (12-13-2).

Stephen Dhillon turned aside 17 shots for Niagara. Luke Richardson made 16 saves for Kitchener before being replaced by Lucas Pfeil, who stopped 11 shots after stepping in for the third period.