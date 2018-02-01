MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Albert Michnac scored twice as the Mississauga Steelheads edged the Guelph Storm 6-5 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Nicholas Canade put away the winner for the Steelheads (23-24-1) at 6:59 of the third period. Michael Little, Owen Tippett and Nicolas Hague also scored for Mississauga, while Jacob Ingham made 32 saves.

Zach Poirier, Mason Primeau, Cam Hillis, Nate Schnarr and Isaac Ratcliffe supplied the offence for the Storm (24-20-4). Nico Daws combined with Anthony Popovich for 32 stops for Guelph.

The Steelheads went 0 for 4 on the power play and the Storm scored on their one man advantage.

---

OTTERS 2 BATTALION 1

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Maxim Golod's goal near the midway point of the second was the eventual winner as Erie fended off the Battalion.

Emmett Sproule also scored for the Otters (14-26-9).

Brandon Coe was the lone scorer for North Bay (22-21-6).

---

BULLDOGS 4 PETES 3

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — MacKenzie Entwistle's goal 9:50 into the third period stood as the winner as Hamilton held on for a win over the Petes.

Will Bitten, Arthur Kaliyev and Isaac Nurse also scored for the Bulldogs (32-11-6).

Logan DeNoble, Pavel Gogolev and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev supplied the offence for Peterborough (18-25-6).

Hamilton's Robert Thomas was given a match penalty for slashing at 11:12 of the third period.

---

STING 5 SPITFIRES 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Anthony Salinitri struck twice as Sarnia downed the Spitfires.

Jordan Ernst had the winner for the Sting (35-12-3) at 1:41 of the third period, while Jordan Kyrou and Franco Sproviero chipped in as well.

Luke Boka, Daniel D'Amico and Chris Playfair scored for Windsor (23-21-4).

---

