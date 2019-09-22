OHL: Murray's goal, two assists lift Wolves over Steelheads

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Blake Murray scored the go-ahead goal on a power play midway through the second period as the Sudbury Wolves beat the Mississauga Steelheads 3-1 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Shane Bulitka and Quinton Byfield also scored for Sudbury (1-2-0) while Murray assisted on both for a three-point outing.

Aidan Prueter had the lone goal for the Steelheads (0-2-0).

Wolves goaltender Christian Purboo made 27 saves.

Mississauga's Kai Edmonds stopped 16 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2019.