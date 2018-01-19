PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Brett Neumann scored twice as the Kingston Frontenacs defeated the Peterborough Petes 5-1 on Thursday evening in Ontario Hockey League action.

Neumann struck the eventual power-play winner for the Frontenacs (22-15-6) at 11:47 of the first period. Jason Robertson, Gabriel Vilardi and Cliff Pu also scored for Kingston.

Jeremy Helvig made 26 saves for the win.

Zach Gallant scored for the Petes (18-22-4) and Dylan Wells stopped 37 shots.

The Frontenacs went 2 for 3 on the power play and Peterborough was 0 for 2 with the man advantage.

---

BATTALION 5 WOLVES 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Adam Thilander had a late third-period goal as the Battalion marched past Sudbury.

Luke Burghardt, Justin Brazeau, Andy Baker and Adam McMaster rounded out the attack for North Bay (19-19-6).

Blake Murray, Darian Pilon and Alexey Lipanov scored for the Wolves (12-26-6).

---

KNIGHTS 5 SPITFIRES 2

WINDSOR, Ont. — Alex Formenton's power-play goal was the eventual winner as London downed the Spitfires.

Sergey Popov, Josh Nelson, Liam Foudy and Alec Regula also scored for the Knights (24-17-3).

Luke Boka struck twice scored for Windsor (22-16-4).

---

COLTS 6 SPIRIT 2

BARRIE, Ont. — Dmitry Sokolov scored twice as the Colts subdued Saginaw.

Andrei Svechnikov had the power-play winner for Barrie (25-15-3) at 17:08 of the first period. Aaron Luchuk, Ben Hawerchuk and Ryan Suzuki also scored for the Colts.

Blade Jenkins and Ryan Stepien replied for the Spirit (22-17-3).

---

