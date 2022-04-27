OSHAWA, Ont. — Lleyton Moore scored with eight seconds left to play as the Oshawa Generals rallied past the Kingston Frontenacs 4-3 on Tuesday in Ontario Hockey League playoff action.

Kingston holds a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven first-round series.

Brett Harrison and Calum Ritchie also scored in the third period as Oshawa reeled off three unanswered goals in the final frame. Stuart Rolofs's first-period goal opened the scoring.

Patrick Leaver made 32 saves for the win in net.

Zayde Wisdom had a pair of goals for the Frontenacs and Lucas Peric also scored.

Kingston goalie Leevi Meriläinen stopped 29 shots.

The Generals were 2 for 6 on the power play and the Frontenacs couldn't score on their three man advantages.

Elsewhere in the OHL, the Kitchener Rangers fended off the London Knights 3-2 to tie their playoff series 2-2. The Guelph Storm doubled the Greyhounds 6-3 to cut Sault Ste. Marie's series lead to 2-1. The Sarnia Sting downed the Spitfires 5-2 to narrow Windsor's series lead to 2-1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2022.