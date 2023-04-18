PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Brennan Othmann scored at 18:45 of the third period to snap a 2-2 tie and the Peterborough Petes edged the visiting Ottawa 67's to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven Ontario Hockey League playoff series on Tuesday night.

Jax Dubois and Avery Hayes also scored for the Petes, who outshot the 67's 36-28.

Cooper Foster and Cameron Tolnai scored for the 67's, who led 1-0 after the first period but were tied 2-2 after the second.

Game 4 in the series is Thursday in Peterborough.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

KNIGHTS 5 RANGERS 0

(London leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

KITCHENER, Ont. — Sean McGurn, Connor Federkow, Ryan Humphrey, George Diaco and Denver Barkey all scored as the visiting London Knights defeated the Kitchener Rangers 5-0 to take a 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven playoff series.

Brett Brochu made 25 saves to post the shutout.

Rangers goaltender Marco Costantini stopped 26 of 31 shots.

Game 5 is set for Thursday in London.

---

STING 5 SPIRIT 3

(Sarnia leads best-of-seven series 3-0)

SAGINAW, Mich. — Nolan Dillingham scored a goal as the visiting Sarnia Sting beat the Saginaw Spirit 5-3.

Luca Del Bel Belluz, Sandis Vilmanis, Nolan Burke and Ethan Ritchie also scored for the Sting, who lead the best-of-seven series 3-0.

Sting netminder Benjamin Gaudreau kicked out 30 of 33 shots.

Zayne Parekh scored twice, while Sebastien Gervais scored once for the Spirit.

Spirit netminder Tristan Lennox saved 19 of 22 shots.

Game 4 is set for Thursday in Saginaw.

---

COLTS 2 BATTALION 1

(Barrie leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

BARRIE, Ont. — Jacob Frasca scored at 3:03 of overtime as the Barrie Colts edged the visiting North Bay Battalion.

Tai York also scored for the Colts, who take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven series.

Ty Nelson scored for the Battalion.

Game 4 is set for Thursday in Barrie.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2023.