OHL: Ratcliffe scores twice to help lead Storm over Knights

LONDON, Ont. — Isaac Ratcliife scored a goal and set up two more to power the Guelph Storm to a 7-5 victory over the London Knights on Tuesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Nate Schnarr also scored twice for Guelph (20-12-7), including an empty-netter 17:15 into the third period. Cedric Ralph had a goal and two assists and Ty Collins and Domenico Commisso rounded out the offence.

Adam Boqvist, William Lochead, Colt Tymkin, Nathan Dunkley and Sahil Panwar scored for the Knights (26-6-5).

Storm goaltender Anthony Popovich made 26 saves.

Joseph Raaymakers started for London, allowing four goals on 22 shots through 41:50. Jordan Kooy stopped 10-of-12 attempts the rest of the way.

Guelph was 2 for 5 on the power play while the Knights scored once on four chances with the man advantage.