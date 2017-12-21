Team Canada practised at Meridian Credit Union Arena in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., on Thursday before visiting Gretzky Estates for a photo with atom/novice players.

When London Knights head coach Dale Hunter approached centre Robert Thomas and asked him to play on the penalty kill as a defenceman, the 18-year-old was taken aback.

“At first I was like, ‘Are you crazy?’ Like, ‘Come on,’ ” Thomas said with a laugh. “But it’s fun. It’s different because you can see the power play from the other side of it and you get to see what works and doesn’t work, so it’s a good learning experience.”

“The biggest thing he brings us back there is he’s calm,” explained Knights general manager Rob Simpson. “He can make outlet passes and when he does get the puck he doesn’t always have to shoot it out, sometimes he’s making small little indirect passes, area passes to get us out of our zone.”

The experiment started earlier this season and so far it’s been a positive for a young Knights team that got off to a slow start.

“The more I did it, the more I became comfortable,” the St. Louis Blues prospect said. “It also helped me on the power play as well. I was able to get the timing down better and read the plays a little bit more.”

Thomas puts on a show for his London Knights' fans Robert Thomas plays for the London Knights and put on a show for his hometown fans who came out to watch Canada rout the Czech Republic. Gord Miller and Ray Ferraro take a closer look at his four point night.

The Knights have done this with forwards in the past, most recently with Brett Welychka, but it takes a certain skill-set to pull it off.

“It speaks to Robbie that he was willing to do that, because that’s a tough situation for you to be put in never having played defence before,” Simpson said.

Simpson, who served as assistant GM and assistant coach before being promoted in 2016, realized right away that Thomas could think the game better than most.

“When he was 16 on the bench he would come off many times and, as we’re trying to show him things on the video and speak to him, he would already understand what he did wrong on the ice and I think that’s something you don’t see very often. A lot of times, in the moment with the play going so fast you can kind of get lost and and caught up. But he could already understand where he made the mistake or what play he should’ve done and he was pretty much always right, which is special.”

Victor Mete, who played with Thomas in London the last two seasons, believes the Aurora, Ont., native has a certain swagger that serves him well.

“He’s really confident in himself,” Mete noted. “You give him the puck and he’s shown multiple times he can pretty much go through everybody. Probably the coolest moment was against Flint (on Dec. 4, 2016). He went through everybody and then went between his legs and around the D and scored after that. It was kind of like a ‘Wow’ moment.”

Raddysh and Thomas shine in offensive explosion for Canada Taylor Raddysh and Robert Thomas combined for eight points against the Czech Republic. James Duthie and Bob McKenzie breakdown their impressive showing and also touch on Carter Hart's shutout performance.

Thomas, who has 20 goals in 27 OHL games this season, is one of just three 18-year-olds to make Team Canada, joining his Knights teammate Alex Formenton and Victoriaville’s Maxime Comtois. But Thomas is the only one of the three who will be playing centre. And in Wednesday’s pre-tournament game it was Thomas and linemates Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk who led the way. A key part of their success was working down low in the offensive zone, using the net to their advantage.

“Yeah, that was one of our focuses in practice,” said Thomas, who had a goal and three assists against the Czechs. “I think we used it a lot. We used it on Boris’ goal. We got it behind the net and came out and found him in the slot and then on Taylor’s goal, as well, changing the sides. It just creates a lot of confusion and we’ll keep on trying to do ​that.”

Thomas and Raddysh have become very familiar with each other in the OHL the past couple of seasons, facing off in the playoffs in each of the last two years. Last spring, Erie eliminated London in overtime of Game 7. Thomas was matched against Raddysh throughout the series.

“It was definitely interesting,” Thomas said when asked about his initial reaction to the line combination. “We’ve battled a lot in the playoffs. We’ve battled really hard. To have a guy like that on your side definitely helps a lot. We had a little bit of a laugh at the start about it.”

Much like the singer, Canada's Robert Thomas is 'so smooth' Robert Thomas isn’t all that familiar with Rob Thomas the singer, but he is aware of him. He’s heard chirps about his namesake on social media and considering how 'smooth' he looks out on the ice, those comments will likely keep coming. The London Knights centre is earning comparisons to Patrice Bergeron because of his high hockey IQ. Mark Masters has more.

Maintenance day for Raddysh, Howden, Timmins

Raddysh, who had two goals and two assists in Wednesday's romp, wasn’t available to the media on Thursday because he sat out practice. He was one of three Canadian players to get the day off the ice after suiting up in London. Brett Howden and Conor Timmins also watched from the sidelines.

“Just maintenance,” said head coach Dominque Ducharme. “We had two days of practice that were pretty intense and long and we played last night so just maintenance. We're making sure guys will be 100 per cent when it starts. We didn’t want to push it today with them getting treatments.”

For the first time since camp opened, Dillon Dube worked out in a regular jersey and the Calgary Flames prospect is expected to play on Friday in Hamilton. As was the case on Monday and Tuesday, Dube practised on a line with Sam Steel and Jordan Kyrou. Dube, who had previously wore a non-contact jersey as he recovered from an upper-body injury, last played on Dec. 9 for Kelowna in the WHL.

Ducharme not ready to label Steenbergen as 13th forward

With Raddysh resting, Tyler Steenbergen filled in on the line with Katchouk and Thomas in practice. At the moment, the Swift Current Bronco sniper, who has 35 goals in 27 WHL games this season, appears to be destined to be the 13th forward when the tournament opens.

“I don’t know if we have a 13th forward,” Ducharme said. “We probably will have guys moving a bit. But I don’t think we have one guy right now who’s been identified as the 13th one.”

Steenbergen was the only Canadian forward to be held without a point in the 9-0 win over the Czech Republic.

Dube set to return; Fabbro “progressing”

Dante Fabbro remains off the ice as the defenceman continues to recover from a lower-body injury, which has put his status for the World Juniors in jeopardy.

“He’s progressing,” Ducharme said. “He’s working with our strength and conditioning coach real hard to stay in shape and we’ll see in the next few days.”

Captains, alternat​es to be named on weekend

Ducharme isn’t ready to announce a leadership group just yet. The coach expects to name a captain and alternates on Saturday or Sunday. Canada has seven returning players, including goalie Carter Hart, Raddysh, Dube and Michael McLeod up front and Jake Bean, Kale Clague and Fabbro on the blue line.

Mete, on loan to Team Canada from the Montreal Canadiens, said it would be special to wear a letter for Canada.

“I wore the ‘A’ last year in London so I kind of have experience and even coming back from (the NHL) I’ve seen some things that some other guys haven’t been exposed to yet. It’d be an honour to wear a letter, but even if I don’t I can still be a leader.”

Canada Ice Chips: Dube ready to return; Fabbro does off-ice work Dillon Dube was in a regular jersey at practice for the first time since Canada's camp opened. The Flames prospect, who has been nursing a sore shoulder, is expected to play Friday against Switzerland. Meanwhile, injured defenceman Dante Fabbro (lower body) is working hard off the ice to stay fit. His status for the World Juniors remains up in the air.

Modest Mete still not fully back in junior mode

Wednesday night was an emotional one for Mete, who returned to his old junior home for perhaps his final game in London.

“It was special,” said Mete, who was given his old stall in the home dressing room. “Playing three years here, coming here as a 16-year-old, I don’t know, words really can’t describe it. I was really excited to come back here.”

Based on the crowd reaction, the feeling was more than mutual. The capacity crowd of more than 9,000 that packed Budweiser Gardens roared every time Mete’s name was announced. His future beyond the World Juniors is unknown, but if this was the end for Mete in London it will provide some closure on both sides.

After meeting with the media following the game, Mete took some time to visit with his old billet Rick Weishar. The two have become friends and Mete even invited Weishar to his birthday party in the summer.

“We text a lot and talk a lot, but I haven’t seen him since he left,” said Weishar. “You couldn’t find a more personable, pleasant, well-mannered individual. He looks after his friends and family. He’s polite. A great kid.”

Mete’s professionalism extended onto the ice in London as well. Simpson’s favourite story about Mete regards how the defenceman handled himself during what could’ve been a stressful time: his draft year.

“It was a big year for him, but we also had Olli Juolevi on the team and at that time they were splitting the power play evenly and running it from up top,” Simpson recalled. “And the one thing that always stood out to me was when he was on the bench, both guys actually, when they were on the bench they were cheering the other guy on and hoping they did well. And, in that situation, it’s easy for you to go, ‘I kind of hope I’m doing better so I get the more prime time,’ so for Victor to cheer on his teammate and have that level of character, I think that speaks volumes.”

Mete was eventually picked by Montreal in the fourth round, 100th overall, but has found his way to the NHL faster than Juolevi, who went fifth overall to the Canucks. How’d Mete make the jump so soon?

“Just his understanding of the game defensively,” noted Simpson. “He’s done a lot of little things within his game to understand how to play as a smaller player, including stick positioning and how to use his speed to separate from players.”

Is Mete faster than last year?

“Oh, for sure,” said Thomas. “He’s definitely got another step. It’s pretty cool to see.”

That speed should serve Mete well as soon as he gets more comfortable in his transition back to the junior game.

“It’s much slower,” he said. “You have a lot more time than you think. I have to get used to that more. There’s a lot more skating and a lot less battles. You have to be on your toes at all times. I’m still working my way back. I felt a lot better (Wednesday) than the two games at the selection camp.”

Modest Mete forms special bond with London billet Victor Mete made an emotional return to London on Friday night. The defenceman played three seasons for the Knights and formed a friendship with his billet, Rick Weishar, whom he caught up with after the game. For Weishar and Knights GM Rob Simpson, Mete's low-maintenance approach to the game is part of what makes him special.

With 107-save win on CV, Point aims to add to the legend

Hart and Colton Point will split Friday’s game against Switzerland, with each goalie expected to play 30 minutes.

“It’s exciting to finally get my shot,” said Point, who backed up Hart during Wednesday’s shutout of the Czech Republic. “I’m excited to get in there and just show them what I have. It’s a small step toward the greater goal of playing in the World Juniors. So, just looking to gain some confidence.”

The 2018 World Juniors will be Point’s first opportunity to represent Canada and while his hockey CV lacks international experience it does contain something nobody else in the tournament has. That would be a 107-save win.

“It was a different experience,” Point recalled with a smile and a sigh. “Triple overtime and the game lasted 107 minutes too. It was a long game. They tried to interview me after the game and they had to call me back the next day, because I wasn’t making any sense. It’s not something you want to put your body through, but it looks good on the resume and I’m willing to do what it takes for the team."

It happened back in March of 2015 in the Great North Midget League final. Point backstopped the North Bay Midget AAA Trappers to a 3-2 victory over the Sault Ste. Marie Thunderbirds to force a fifth and deciding game in the series.

“After double OT I asked my goalie coach, ‘Hey, how many shots am I at?’ And he was like, ‘You don’t want to know.’ He wouldn’t tell me. So, I just kept going on. I knew it was pretty high. I thought it was something like 60 and then after the game he was like, ‘Buddy, it was 107.’ I was like, ‘Oh.’ You don’t even notice it anymore. You just get stuck in a trance, like a routine, just get up, move, stop the puck, it just keeps going over and over again.”

How’d he feel the next day?

“I ended up skipping school and just sleeping. I was exhausted for quite a while after that one. It was a difficult task to put your body through and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone else.”

Was he happy to at least get the win?

“I was relieved for about a day until we went back to Sault Ste. Marie and lost in double overtime to end our season. It was tough. It would’ve been nice to win, but they were a good team back in the great North Midget League.”

With 107-save win on his resume, Point eager to add to the legend Colton Point will represent Canada for the first time at this year's World Juniors. But nothing he sees in Buffalo will compare to the game he played for the North Bay Midget AAA Trappers back in March of 2015 when Point stopped 107 shots in a 3-2 triple overtime victory against the Sault Ste. Marie Thunderbirds.

---

Lines at Thursday’s one-hour practice

Dube-Steel-Kyrou

Katchouk-Thomas-Steenbergen

Gadjovich-McLeod-Batherson

Comtois-Formenton

Clague-Makar

Mete

Bean-Foote

Mahur

Hart

Point

Absent: Fabbro, Timmins, Raddysh, Howden

---

Projected lineup against Switzerland

Dube-Steel-Kyrou

Katchouk-Thomas-Raddysh

Gadjovich-McLeod-Batherson

Comtois-Howden-Formenton

Steenbergen

Clague-Makar

Mete-Timmins

Bean-Foote

Mahura

Hart, Point