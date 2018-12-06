ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Jason Robertson had three goals and two assists as the Niagara IceDogs downed the Saginaw Spirit 6-5 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Ben Jones, Lleyton Moore and Jacob Paquette also scored for the IceDogs (17-7-4), who extended their win streak to four games. Kirill Maksimov and Akil Thomas each chipped in with three helpers.

Cole Coskey scored once and set up two more while Bode Wilde, Blade Jenkins, Cole Perfetti and Reilly Webb rounded out the offence for the Spirit (14-11-3).

Stephen Dhillon made 31 saves for Niagara as Ivan Prosvetov turned away 41 shots for Saginaw.

The IceDogs went 4 for 4 on the power play while the Spirit went 2 for 2 with the man advantage.

---

PETES 4 BULLDOGS 3 (OT)

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Nick Robertson set up both of Adam Timleck's goals, then potted one of his own at 1:42 of overtime to lift the Petes over Hamilton.

Liam Kirk also scored while Hunter Jones stopped 31 shots for Peterborough (17-12-0).

Nicolas Mattinen struck twice and Navrin Mutter had the other for the Bulldogs (13-14-2). Nick Donofrio made 32 saves in defeat.

---

STING 5 SPITFIRES 4 (OT)

WINDSOR, Ont. — Jacob Perreault scored twice before Kelton Hatcher netted the winner at 4:18 of overtime as Sarnia slipped past the Spitfires.

Adam Ruzicka and Ryan McGregor also scored for the Sting (13-13-4), who got 31 saves from Ethan Langevin.

Daniel D'Amico and Will Cuylle had a pair of goals each for Windsor (14-13-3). Kari Piiroinen turned aside 37 shots in defeat.

---

GENERALS 4 COLTS 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Tyler Tullio scored the eventual winner midway through the first as Oshawa cruised to a win over the Colts.

Anthony Salinitri, Kyle MacLean and Serron Noel also scored for the Generals (18-9-2). Kyle Keyser made 21 saves for the victory.

Jacob Tortora scored as Kai Edmonds stopped 22-of-25 shots for Barrie (14-13-1).

---