OHL Roundup: 67's score three times in final frame to top Frontenacs

KINGSTON, Ont. — Luca Pinelli had a goal and two assists as the Ottawa 67's used a three-goal third period to defeat the Kingston Frontenacs 4-2 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Filip Ekberg, Frankie Marrelli and Cooper Foster all scored in the final frame for Ottawa (6-6-2-1), which has won three of its last four games. Collin MacKenzie made 27 saves.

Emil Pieniniemi and Jacob Battaglia replied for Kingston (8-5-4), which got 20 stops from Nolan Lalonde.

After a scoreless opening period, Pieniniemi put the Frontenacs on the board at 4:39 of the second, followed by Pinelli evening the score at 12:29.

The 67's proceeded to outscore the Frontenacs 3-1 in the final frame to pull out the win.

---

KNIGHTS 5 GREYHOUNDS 1

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Easton Cowan scored two goals as the London Knights toppled the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 5-1.

Oliver Bonk, Landon Sim and Sam Dickinson provided the rest of the offence for London (11-4-0), which improved its win streak to seven games.

Justin Cloutier opened the scoring at 6:07 of the first period for Sault Ste. Marie (9-7-0).

---

ATTACK 5 STING 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Sam McCue had two goals as the Owen Sound Attack downed the Sarnia Sting 5-2.

Tristan Delisle, Landen Hookey and Antonio Tersigni also scored for Owen Sound (4-8-2-2), which ended an eight-game losing streak with the win.

Ruslan Karimov scored twice for Sarnia (7-7-1-3).

---

STORM 4 BULLDOGS 1

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Charlie Paquette scored twice in leading the Guelph Storm to a 4-1 victory over the Brantford Bulldogs.

Jett Luchanko and Daniil Skvortsov added a goal apiece for Guelph (4-9-1-1), which snapped a nine-game losing skid.

Patrick Thomas scored for Brantford (6-7-2), which dropped its fourth straight.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024.