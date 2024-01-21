OHL roundup: Attack complete comeback with OT win over 67's

OTTAWA — Cedrick Guindon scored at 1:04 of overtime as the visiting Owen Sound Attack erased a 5-1 third-period deficit to post a thrilling 6-5 Ontario Hockey League victory on Sunday at TD Place.

Colby Barlow had two goals and three assists for the "Comeback Kids," who were behind 5-2 with under four minutes left in the third period.

Declan Waddick, Deni Goure and Servac Petrovsky also scored for the Attack (21-19-2-1), who outshot the 67's 39-38.

Brad Gardiner scored twice for the 67's (20-17-4-0), while Luca Pinelli, Will Gerrior and Braeden Kressler netted singles.

The Attack went 3-for-5 on the power play, while the 67's were 0-for-3.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

---

WOLVES 6 COLTS 3

SUDBURY, Ont. — Dalibor Dvorský scored twice and added two assists as the Sudbury Wolves defeated the visiting Barrie Colts 6-3.

Andre Anania, Evan Konyen, Kocha Delic and Landon McCallum also scored for the Wolves (23-14-3-2).

Tai York, Jack Brauti and Shamar Moses scored for the Colts (16-23-1-0), who were outshot 43-19.

---

SPIRIT 7 FRONTENACS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Alex Christopoulos scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Saginaw Spirit beat the Kingston Frontenacs 7-2.

Owen Beck, Joey Willis, Michael Misa, Hunter Haight and Aidan Castle also scored for the Spirit (29-12-0-1).

Gabriel Frasca and Luke McNamara scored for the Frontenacs (20-21-1-0), who outshot the Spirit 29-26.

---

GENERALS 5 SPITFIRES 0

OSHAWA, Ont. — Jacob Oster stopped 27 shots to earn the shutout as the Oshawa Generals blanked the visiting Windsor Spitfires 5-0.

Calum Ritchie, Stuart Rolofs, Rasmus Kumpulainen, Matthew Buckley and Tristan Delisle scored for the Generals (22-16-3-1).

Netminder Max Donoso kicked out 47 of 52 shots for the Spitfires (13-25-3-1).

---

BULLDOGS 3 STEELHEADS 0

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Matteo Drobac stopped 26 shots to earn the shutout as the visiting Brantford Bulldogs blanked the Mississauga Steelheads 3-0.

Marek Vanacker scored twice for the East Division-leading Bulldogs (22-12-6-2), while Calvin Crombie netted a single.

Netminder Ryerson Leenders kicked out 21 of 24 shots for the Steelheads (22-18-3-0).

---

GREYHOUNDS 6 OTTERS 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Gavin Hayes scored twice and added an assist as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds beat the visiting Erie Otters 6-2.

Justin Cloutier also scored twice for the West Division-leading Greyhounds (29-12-2-1), while Marco Mignosa and Caeden Carlisle netted singles.

Pano Fimis and Sam Alfano scored for the Otters (20-18-4-0).

---

ICEDOGS 3 BATTALION 2

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Ryan Roobroeck scored the game-winning goal at 8:44 of the second period as the visiting Niagara IceDogs edged the North Bay Battalion.

Kevin He and Andrew Vermeulen also scored for the IceDogs (12-24-5-1).

Jacob Therrien and Andrew LeBlanc scored for the Battalion (22-15-5-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2024.