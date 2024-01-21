OHL roundup: Attack complete comeback with OT win over 67's
OTTAWA — Cedrick Guindon scored at 1:04 of overtime as the visiting Owen Sound Attack erased a 5-1 third-period deficit to post a thrilling 6-5 Ontario Hockey League victory on Sunday at TD Place.
Colby Barlow had two goals and three assists for the "Comeback Kids," who were behind 5-2 with under four minutes left in the third period.
Declan Waddick, Deni Goure and Servac Petrovsky also scored for the Attack (21-19-2-1), who outshot the 67's 39-38.
Brad Gardiner scored twice for the 67's (20-17-4-0), while Luca Pinelli, Will Gerrior and Braeden Kressler netted singles.
The Attack went 3-for-5 on the power play, while the 67's were 0-for-3.
Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:
---
WOLVES 6 COLTS 3
SUDBURY, Ont. — Dalibor Dvorský scored twice and added two assists as the Sudbury Wolves defeated the visiting Barrie Colts 6-3.
Andre Anania, Evan Konyen, Kocha Delic and Landon McCallum also scored for the Wolves (23-14-3-2).
Tai York, Jack Brauti and Shamar Moses scored for the Colts (16-23-1-0), who were outshot 43-19.
---
SPIRIT 7 FRONTENACS 2
KINGSTON, Ont. — Alex Christopoulos scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Saginaw Spirit beat the Kingston Frontenacs 7-2.
Owen Beck, Joey Willis, Michael Misa, Hunter Haight and Aidan Castle also scored for the Spirit (29-12-0-1).
Gabriel Frasca and Luke McNamara scored for the Frontenacs (20-21-1-0), who outshot the Spirit 29-26.
---
GENERALS 5 SPITFIRES 0
OSHAWA, Ont. — Jacob Oster stopped 27 shots to earn the shutout as the Oshawa Generals blanked the visiting Windsor Spitfires 5-0.
Calum Ritchie, Stuart Rolofs, Rasmus Kumpulainen, Matthew Buckley and Tristan Delisle scored for the Generals (22-16-3-1).
Netminder Max Donoso kicked out 47 of 52 shots for the Spitfires (13-25-3-1).
---
BULLDOGS 3 STEELHEADS 0
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Matteo Drobac stopped 26 shots to earn the shutout as the visiting Brantford Bulldogs blanked the Mississauga Steelheads 3-0.
Marek Vanacker scored twice for the East Division-leading Bulldogs (22-12-6-2), while Calvin Crombie netted a single.
Netminder Ryerson Leenders kicked out 21 of 24 shots for the Steelheads (22-18-3-0).
---
GREYHOUNDS 6 OTTERS 2
SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Gavin Hayes scored twice and added an assist as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds beat the visiting Erie Otters 6-2.
Justin Cloutier also scored twice for the West Division-leading Greyhounds (29-12-2-1), while Marco Mignosa and Caeden Carlisle netted singles.
Pano Fimis and Sam Alfano scored for the Otters (20-18-4-0).
---
ICEDOGS 3 BATTALION 2
NORTH BAY, Ont. — Ryan Roobroeck scored the game-winning goal at 8:44 of the second period as the visiting Niagara IceDogs edged the North Bay Battalion.
Kevin He and Andrew Vermeulen also scored for the IceDogs (12-24-5-1).
Jacob Therrien and Andrew LeBlanc scored for the Battalion (22-15-5-1).
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2024.