KITCHENER, Ont. — Greg Meireles, Riley Damiani and Declan McDonnell had two goals apiece as the Kitchener Rangers downed the North Bay Battalion 9-2 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Axel Bergkvist added a goal and two assists to help Kitchener improve to 8-0-2 in its last 10 games.

Francesco Pinelli and Liam Hawel also scored for the Rangers (25-11-6).

Luke Moncada and Josh Currie found the back of the net for the Battalion (9-30-2), who are on a six-game slide.

Lucas Pfeil turned away 21 shots for Kitchener.

Joe Vrbetic gave up seven goals on 32 shots in two periods of action for North Bay. Cameron Lamour came in for the third period and stopped 8-of-10 shots in relief.

---

ICEDOGS 4 COLTS 3 (SO)

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Ivan Lodnia scored in regulation, then again in the shootout as Niagara (16-19-5) halted its four-game winless streak by handing Barrie (16-20-4) its fifth loss in a row.

---

OTTERS 4 STING 3

SARNIA, Ont. — Brendan Hoffmann broke a 3-3 deadlock at 13:23 of the third period, and Erie (19-14-8) held on to beat the Sting (16-23-4) for its third win in a row.

---

SPIRIT 5 GREYHOUNDS 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Ryan Suzuki capped his hat trick with the winner at 15:28 of the third period as Saginaw (26-12-4) picked up its third straight victory by downing the Greyhounds (20-20-2).

---

67's 5 FIREBIRDS 4 (SO)

OTTAWA — Joseph Garreffa had a goal and two helpers in regulation before scoring in the shootout, and the 67's (32-7-0) slipped past Flint (22-16-2).

---

ATTACK 4 STORM 1

GUELPH, Ont. — Mack Guzda turned aside 25 shots and Owen Sound (20-16-6) got goals from four different skaters on its way to dealing the Storm (22-13-4) a fifth straight loss.

---

KNIGHTS 4 WOLVES 1

LONDON, Ont. — Matvey Guskov scored twice and Brett Brochu kicked out 28 shots as the Knights (26-13-2) topped Sudbury (21-20-1).

---

STEELHEADS 4 GENERALS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Kai Edmonds made 32 saves and James Hardie scored twice as Mississauga (18-22-3) handed the Generals (21-14-5) their first loss in four outings.

---

BULLDOGS FRONTENACS

KINGSTON, Ont. — The game scheduled between the Hamilton Bulldogs and host Kingston Frontenacs has been postponed due to an ice plant issue at the Leon's Centre.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2020.