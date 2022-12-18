KINGSTON, Ont. — Brady Stonehouse scored the game winner with 5:41 remaining as the Ottawa 67's defeated the Kingston Frontenacs 3-2 on Sunday.

Luca Pinelli and Cameron Tolnai added the others for Ottawa (24-6-0-1). Collin MacKenzie made 28 saves.

Josh Currie and Christopher Thibodeau responded for Kingston (16-13-1-1). Ivan Zhigalov stopped 17 shots.

The Frontenacs outshot the 67's 30-20 and went 1-for-6 on the power play. Ottawa went 0-for-2 on the man advantage.

---

BATTALION 3 COLTS 2 (OT)

NORTH BAY, ONT. — Kyle Jackson netted the game-winning goal 1:21 into overtime as North Bay (22-9-0-1) halted Barrie's (15-9-4-2) comeback effort. Up 2-0 entering the third, the Battalion surrendered two goals that led to overtime and were outshot 3-1 in overtime by the Colts.

---

RANGERS 5 STEELHEADS 1

MISSISSAUGA, ONT. — Reid Valade scored two goals, Francesco Pinelli added a goal and two assists and Kitchener (15-13-0) dominated Mississauga (14-14-3). Marco Costantini had his shutout bid halted 10:05 into the third period, but made 30 saves for the Rangers.

---

WOLVES 7 GENERALS 1

OSHAWA, ONT. — Kocha Delic netted four goals as Sudbury (10-16-3) blew out Oshawa (11-14-1-3). David Goyette notched four assists, while Joe Ranger stopped 28 shots in the victory.

---

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2022.