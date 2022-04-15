OHL Roundup: Bulldogs notch 50th win of season with win over IceDogs

HAMILTON — Jorian Donovan assisted on two goals as the Hamilton Bulldogs picked up their 50th win of the season with a 4-1 victory over the Niagara IceDogs Friday in the OHL.

Lawson Sherk scored the game-winning goal for Hamilton (50-12-5) at the 7:15 mark of the first period on a primary assist from Donovan.

Pano Fimis scored the IceDogs' (22-41-4) lone goal of the game.

Bulldogs goalie Matteo Drobac made 34 saves to pick up the win.

---

GREYHOUNDS 6 FIREBIRDS 3

FLINT, Mich. -- Rory Kerins scored a goal and assisted on two others as Soo (39-21-7) doubled up Flint (41-21-5). Connor Toms added two goals of his own in the Greyhounds victory.

---

OTTERS 3 SPITFIRES 2 (OT)

ERIE, Pa. - Brett Bressette scored the overtime winner at the 4:17 mark on a penalty shot to lead Erie (27-36-4) past Windsor (44-16-7). Daniel D'Amato tied the game up at 2-2 for the Otters in the second period.

---

67's 5 FRONTENACS 0

OTTAWA -- Jack Beck scored twice and assisted on another one as Ottawa (28-31-8) routed Kingston (40-21-5). 67's netminder Max Donoso made 26 saves to pick up the shutout.

---

STING 7 SPIRIT 1

SARNIA, Ont. -- Ty Voit had two goals and two assists as Sarnia (27-35-5) thumped Saginaw (23-43-1). In total, six different skaters scored for the Sting in the win.

---

BATTALION 3 WOLVES 1

SUDBURY, Ont. -- Mitchell Weeks made 42 saves for Sudbury (23-38-7) but it didn't prove to be enough as North Bay (43-18-6) came away with the win. The Battalion out-shot the Wolves 45-25 in the contest.

---

GUELPH 3 KITCHENER 2 (OT)

GUELPH, Ont. -- Danny Zhilkin scored 3:34 into overtime to send Guelph (35-24-8) past Kitchener (30-31-6). Rangers goaltender Pavel Cajan stopped 41 shots in defeat.

---

STEELHEADS 4 GENERALS 3 (OT)

OSHAWA -- James Hardie scored just 37 seconds into overtime to give Mississauga (37-23-8) the win over Oshawa (29-31-7). Kasper Larsen first managed to tie the game at 3-3 with less than four minutes to play in the third before Hardie won it in the extra period.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2022.