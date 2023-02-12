OSHAWA, Ont. — It has been a so-so season for the Oshawa Generals as the Ontario Hockey League squad has flirted with the .500 mark and at or near the bottom of the East Division.

But on Sunday, Cameron Butler helped ease the pain.

Butler scored three goals and added an assist as the Generals defeated the visiting Sudbury Wolves 8-5.

Ryan Gagnier, Tyler Graham, Dylan Roobroeck, Ty Petrou and Ben Danford also scored for the Generals (21-23-1-4), who trailed 1-0 after the first period but took a 3-1 lead into the third.

David Goyette, Marc Boudreau, Nick DeGrazia, Evan Konyen and Dylan Robinson scored for the Wolves (20-22-5-3), who outshot the Generals 38-33.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

BATTALION 4 COLTS 2

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Jacob Therrien scored a goal and Ethan Procyszyn chipped in with two assists as the North Bay Battalion defeated the visiting Barrie Colts 4-2.

Kyle McDonald, Dalyn Wakely and Anthony Romani also scored for the Central Division-leading Battalion (35-14-1-1).

Carter Lowe and Connor Punnett scored for the Colts (28-14-6-2).

---

ICEDOGS 5 FRONTENACS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Kevin He scored twice as the visiting Niagara IceDogs defeated the Kingston Frontenacs 5-2.

David Jesus, Alex Assadourian and Ryan Vannetten also scored for the IceDogs (10-33-6-1).

Gage Heyes and Paul Ludwinski scored for the Frontenacs (24-23-1-2).

---

STORM 5 PETES 3

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Ben McFarlane scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Guelph Storm defeated the Peterborough Petes 5-3.

Valentin Zhugin, Chandler Romeo, Charlie Paquette and Max Namestnikov also scored for the Storm (24-22-4-1).

Brian Zanetti, Brennan Othmann and Avery Hayes scored for the Petes (26-22-1-2).

---

GREYHOUNDS 7 STING 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Brenden Sirizzotti scored twice as the Soo Greyhounds beat the Sarnia Sting 7-3.

Marco Mignosa, Justin Cloutier, Julian Fantino, Caleb Van De Ven and Kalvyn Watson also scored for the Greyhounds (16-22-8-5).

Easton Wainwright, Christian Kyrou and Lukas Fischer scored for the Sting (26-17-4-2).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2023.