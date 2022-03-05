GUELPH, Ont. — Cedrick Guindon all four of Owen Sound's goals as the downed the Guelph Storm for a 4-3 overtime win on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Guindon scored with 27 seconds left in the third period to force extra time and then put away the winner 18 seconds into overtime.

Goalie Nick Chenard made 16 saves for the Attack's (23-23-4) fourth consecutive win.

Matthew Poitras struck twice for Guelph (25-16-7) and Ryan McGuire also found the back of the net.

Owen Bennett stopped 14 shots for the Storm.

Owen Sound was 1 for 7 on the power play and Guelph could not score on its five man advantages.

Elsewhere in the OHL, Hamilton edged Ottawa 2-1 in a shootout, Flint topped Erie 3-2, Mississauga doubled Oshawa 8-4, Peterborough thumped Niagara 6-3, Sarnia earned a 6-5 overtime win against Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury marched past Kingston 6-3, Kitchener downed Saginaw 5-2, and London slipped past Windsor 5-4 in overtime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2022.