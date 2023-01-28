OHL roundup: Brown scores in OT as Bulldogs beat 67's

HAMILTON — Cole Brown scored at 3:50 of overtime as the Hamilton Bulldogs edged the visiting Ottawa 67's 5-4 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday.

Sahil Panwar scored twice for the Bulldogs (20-20-4-0), while Marek Vanacker and Nick Lardis netted singles.

Brad Gardiner, Pavel Mintyukov, Luca Pinelli and Logan Morrison all scored for the 67's (31-9-2-2).

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

KNIGHTS 3 FRONTENACS 2 (SO)

KINGSTON, Ont. — The London Knights defeated the Kingston Frontenacs 3-2 in a three-round shootout.

Ryan Winterton and Denver Barkey scored in regulation for the Knights (30-13-1-0).

Ethan Miedema and Maddox Callens scored for the Frontenacs (21-21-1-2).

---

COLTS 6 FIREBIRDS 4

FLINT, Mich. — Beau Jelsma and Brandt Clarke each scored twice as the Barrie Colts defeated the Flint Firebirds 6-4.

Ethan Cardwell and Declan McDonnell also scored for the Colts (24-13-4-2).

Coulson Pitre, Artem Guryev, Riley Piercey and Ethan Hay scored for the Firebirds (22-21-2-1).

---

BATTALION 8 ICEDOGS 2

NIAGARA, Ont. — Kyle McDonald and Kyle Jackson each scored twice as the North Bay Battalion defeated the Niagara IceDogs 8-2.

Ethan Procyszyn, Josh Bloom, Nikita Tarasevich and Ty Nelson also scored for the Battalion 32-11-1-1.

Daniel Michaud scored twice for the IceDogs (9-26-6-1).

---

OTTERS 6 RANGERS 4

ERIE, Penn. — Carey Terrance and Liam Gilmartin each scored twice as the Erie Otters defeated the Kitchener Rangers 6-4.

Pano Fimis and Ondrej Molnar also scored for the Otters (15-24-1-3).

Mitchell Martin, Carson Rehkopf, Francesco Arcuri and Francesco Pinelli scored for the Rangers (19-21-2-0).

---

STING 8 SPIRIT 2

SAGINAW, Mich. — Christian Kyrou and Luca DelBelBelluz each scored twice as the Sarnia Sting defeated the Saginaw Spirit 8-2.

Ethan Ritchie, Ethan Del Mastro, Ryan Mast and Sasha Pastujov also scored for the Sting (23-14-4-2).

Matyas Sapovaliv and Lincoln Moore scored for the Spirit (24-17-2-0).

---

ATTACK 4 WOLVES 3

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Colby Barlow and Ethan Burroughs each scored twice as the Owen Sound Attack edged the visiting Sudbury Wolves 4-3.

Sam Sedley had three assists for the Attack (25-15-4-1).

Nolan Collins, Evan Konyen and David Goyette scored for the Wolves (18-20-3-2).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2023.