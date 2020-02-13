OHL Roundup: Kammerer stars in overtime as Sting top Battalion

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Colton Kammerer scored 2:13 into overtime as the Sarnia Sting edged the North Bay Battalion 5-4 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Nolan Burke, Joseph Mack, Jacob Perreault and Ty Voit scored in regulation time for the Sting (18-29-6).

Benjamin Gaudreau made 28 saves for the win.

Mitchell Russell, Luke Moncada, Paul Christopoulos and Kyle Jackson supplied the offence for the Battalion (11-38-3).

Cameron Lamour stopped 16 shots for North Bay.

Both teams were 0 for 1 on the power play.

---

COLTS 4 ICEDOGS 1

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Ethan Cardwell put away the eventual winner as Barrie topped Niagara.

Aidan Brown, Josh Nelson and Nathan Allensen rounded out the attack for the Colts (23-23-5).

Jake Uberti was the lone scorer for the IceDogs (17-31-5).

---

SPITFIRES 7 PETES 3

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Ruben Rafkin's power-play winner came early in the second period of Windsor's rout of the Petes.

Luke Boka, Kyle McDonald, Cole Purboo, Connor Corcoran, Egor Afanasyev and Curtis Douglas also scored for the Spitfires (30-15-5).

Zach Gallant scored twice for Peterborough (31-20-3), while J.R. Avon chipped in.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2020.