OHL Roundup: D'Amico scores in overtime as Spitfires edge Spirit

WINDSOR, Ont. — Daniel D'Amico scored 3:29 into overtime as the Windsor Spitfires edged the Saginaw Spirit 4-3 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Will Cuylle, Connor Corcoran and Tyler Angle had goals in regulation time for the Spitfires (15-16-3), while Kari Piiroinen made 33 saves for the win.

Bode Wilde, Jake Goldowski and Danny Katic scored for the Spirit (18-11-4). Tristan Lennox stopped 25 shots in net.

Windsor could not score on its power play and Saginaw was 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

BATTALION 5 COLTS 4

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Justin Brazeau scored four times as the Battalion slipped past Barrie.

Brad Chenier scored the game-winning goal for the Battalion (14-18-2) at 14:34 of the third period.

Jack York, Ben Hawerchuk, Ryan Suzuki and Jason Willms supplied the offence for the Colts (15-17-1).

---

PETES 6 67'S 3

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Liam Kirk had a pair of goals, including the eventual winner, as the Petes doubled Ottawa.

Adam Timleck also scored twice for Peterborough (19-14-0), while Nick Robertson and Cameron Butler chipped in as well.

Jack Quinn struck twice for Ottawa (25-6-4) and Tye Felhaber added a goal.

---

STEELHEADS 3 WOLVES 1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Alan Lyszczarczyk had the winner and added two assists as the Steelheads upset Sudbury.

Michael Little and Ryan McLeod also scored for Mississauga (16-14-3).

Blake Murray replied for the Wolves (21-9-2).

---

KNIGHTS 5 OTTERS 3

LONDON, Ont. — Connor McMichael scored twice as the Knights beat Erie.

Sahil Panwar put away the winner for London (23-5-3), while Nathan Dunkley and William Lochead also scored.

Maxim Golod, Chad Yetman and Gera Poddubnyi scored for the Otters (13-19-1).

---

FIREBIRDS 7 FRONTENACS 1

KINGSTON, Ont. — Jake Durham had two goals and an assist as Flint torched Kingston.

Jack Wismer added a pair of goals, while Jacob Winterton, Hunter Holmes and Ethan Keppen rounded out the scoring for the Firebirds (4-29-2).

Anthony Aguanno had the lone goal for the Frontenacs (10-23-1).

---

STORM 8 GENERALS 5

OSHAWA, Ont. — Liam Hawel had two goals and two assists as Guelph topped Oshawa for its third straight win.

Keegan Stevenson also had a pair of goals, while Owen Lalonde, Pavel Gogolev, Nate Schnarr and Alexey Toropchenko added singles for the Storm (17-9-7).

Anthony Salinitri led the way with a hat trick for the Generals (20-12-2), and Serron Noel and William Ennis also got on the board.

---

