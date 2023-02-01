SUDBURY, Ont. — Dalyn Wakely scored two goals and Matvey Petrov had a goal and three assists as the North Bay Battalion cruised past the Sudbury Wolves 5-1 on Wednesday.

Kyle Jackson had a goal and two assists and Jacob Therrien also scored for North Bay (33-12-1-1), while Dom DiVincentiis made 22 saves.

Ethan Larmand scored the lone marker for Sudbury (18-21-4-2), which dropped its third in a row. Kevyn Brassard stopped 29-of-34 shots.

The Battalion went scoreless on seven power plays, while the Wolves couldn't convert on five-man advantages of their own.

---

SPIRIT 5 FIREBIRDS 4

SAGINAW, MICH. — Zayne Parekh scored two goals to kick-start the Saginaw Spirit's 5-4 comeback win over the Flint Firebirds.

Michael Misa, Sebastien Gervais and Roberto Mancini, with the tiebreaking goal, added the others for Saginaw (25-18-2), which picked up just its second win in its last 10 games.

Tristan Bertucci, Amadeus Lombardi, Braeden Kressler and Ethan Hay scored for Flint (22-22-2-1), which dropped its third in a row.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2023.