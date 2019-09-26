ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Danil Antropov scored his second goal of the night at 2:37 of overtime as the Oshawa Generals edged the Niagara IceDogs 4-3 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Jacob Winterton had a goal and two assists for the Generals (2-0-0) while Brett Neumann opened the scoring.

Andrew MacLean made 35 saves for Oshawa.

Drew Hunter scored at 19:39 of the third period to force the extra period for the IceDogs (2-0-1). Oliver Castelman and Mason Howard also potted goals.

Christian Sbaraglia started in net for Niagara but was ejected at 12:27 of the second after being handed a match penalty for roughing. Sbaraglia, who stopped 17-of-18 shots, appeared to slash Generals forward Daniel Michaud in the neck as he skated across the top of the goaltender's crease.

Tucker Tynan took over in net and kicked out 25-of-28 shots in defeat.

---

BATTALION 3 RANGERS 2 (OT)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Brad Chenier's second power-play goal of the game came at 1:35 of overtime to lift the Battalion over Kitchener.

Harrison Caines also scored for the Battalion (1-2-0) as Joe Vrbetic made 29 saves for the victory.

Francesco Pinelli and Jonathan Yantsis found the back for the Rangers (1-0-1). Jacob Ingham stopped 28-of-31 shots in a losing cause.

---

ATTACK 10 COLTS 0

BARRIE, Ont. — Sergey Popov had a goal and five assists, and Aidan Dudas produced a goal and four helpers as Owen Sound used a six-goal third period to pummel the Colts.

Brady Lyle struck twice for the Attack (1-0-1) while Mack Guzda made 22 saves for the shutout. Igor Chibrikov, Carter Robertson, Daylon Groulx, Kirill Nizhnikov, Ethan Burroughs and Barret Kirwin also hit the scoresheet.

Jet Greaves turned aside 31-of-41 shots for the Colts (2-1-0). Defenceman Tyler Tucker was handed a major and game misconduct for kneeing late in the first, while Jacob Tortora received a slashing major at 16:53 of the third.

---

SPITFIRES 2 OTTERS 1

WINDSOR, Ont. — Tyler Angle broke a 1-1 deadlock with less than six minutes to go to lift the Spitfires over Erie.

Luke Boka also scored in the third period while Kari Piiroinen made 19 saves for Windsor (2-0-0).

Daniel Murphy turned away 34-of-36 shots for the Otters (2-1-0), who got their lone goal from Hayden Fowler.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2019.