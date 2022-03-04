BARRIE, Ont. — Evan Vierling scored twice, including the winner, as the Barrie Colts edged the Kingston Frontenacs 4-3 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Connor Punnett and Zach Wigle had the other goals for Barrie (24-18-4).

Mack Guzda made 28 saves for the win.

Jordan Frasca and Martin Chromiak assisted on each other's goals for Kingston (30-15-3), and Francesco Arcuri added a single.

Goalie Leevi Meriläinen stopped 19 shots for the Frontenacs.

The Colts did not score on their one power play and Kingston was 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

Elsewhere in the OHL, the Hamilton Bulldogs slipped past the Mississauga Steelheads, the North Bay Battalion marched past the Sudbury Wolves 9-2, and the Peterborough Petes doubled the Niagara IceDogs 4-2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2022.