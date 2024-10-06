OHL roundup: Ekberg scores in OT as 67's edge Frontenacs
KINGSTON, Ont. — Filip Ekberg scored at 4:44 of overtime to lift the visiting Ottawa 67's to a 5-4 Ontario Hockey League victory over the Kingston Frontenacs on Sunday.
Will Gerrior, Luca Pinelli, Jack Dever and Caden Kelly all scored for the 67's (3-1), who led 3-2 after the first period but were tied 4-4 heading into the third. Dever also chipped in with three assists for the 67's.
Cedrick Guindon, Jacob Battaglia, Luke McNamara and Ethan Miedema scored for the Frontenacs (2-2-1-0), who were outshot 41-26.
Elsewhere in the OHL:
---
ICEDOGS 7 STEELHEADS 3
NIAGARA, Ont. — Kevin He scored three goals and added three assists as the Niagara IceDogs whipped the visiting Brampton Steelheads 7-3.
Max Crete scored twice for the unbeaten IceDogs (4-0), while Ryan Roobroeck and Ethan Czata netted singles.
Lucas Karmiris scored twice for the Steelheads (4-1), while Porter Martone added a single.
The IceDogs led 4-1 after the first period and 7-2 after 40 minutes.
---
STING 2 GREYHOUNDS 1
SARNIA, Ont. — Nathan Omeri scored the game-winning goal at 1:12 of the third period and netminder Evan Maillet stopped 19 of 20 shots to lift the Sarnia Sting to a 2-1 decision over the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.
Tyson Doucette also scored for the Sting (2-1-1-1), who trailed 1-0 after the first period but were tied 1-1 heading into the third.
Travis Hayes scored for the Greyhounds (1-4), who were outshot 23-20.
---
COLTS 4 GENERALS 3
OSHAWA, Ont. — Cole Beaudoin scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Barrie Colts beat the Oshawa Generals 4-3.
Emil Hemming and Zach Wigle also scored for the Colts (3-2), who trailed 1-0 after the first period but took a 3-2 lead into the third.
Lauri Sinivuori, Matthew Buckley and Luca Marrelli scored for the Generals (1-3-1-0).
---
RANGERS 3 STORM 2
KITCHENER, Ont. — Luke Ellinas scored a power-play goal at 5:07 of the third period to snap a 2-2 deadlock and lift the Kitchener Rangers to a 3-2 win over the visiting Guelph Storm.
Cameron Reid and Antonino Pugliese also scored for the Rangers (2-2-1-0), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third.
Vilmer Alriksson and Hunter McKenzie scored for the Storm (2-2).
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2024.