OHL Roundup: Gallant scores twice to lead Petes over Bulldogs

HAMILTON — Zach Gallant scored twice to lead the Peterborough Petes to a 4-3 win over the Hamilton Bulldogs on Wednesday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Michael Little's goal early in the third period stood as the winner for Peterborough (15-6-1) and Tucker Robertson also scored.

Jan Jenik had a pair of goals for the Bulldogs (10-13-1), including one shorthanded to bring Hamilton within one with less than five minutes to play. Arthur Kaliyev had the other goal.

Petes goaltender Hunter Jones stopped 26 shots.

Hamilton's Marco Costantini made 43 saves.

---

STING 6 FIREBIRDS 4

SARNIA, Ont. — Sean Josling scored two goals and set up two more and the Sting (11-10-0) beat Flint (13-9-7) to snap a two-game slide.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2019.