OHL roundup: Generals in command off series after beating Battalion in Game 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Calum Ritchie scored twice and added an assist and the visiting Oshawa Generals scored three unanswered goals in the second period en route to a 5-2 victory over the North Bay Battalion in the Ontario Hockey League's Eastern Conference final on Monday.

Beckett Sennecke, Stuart Rolofs and Connor Lockhart also scored for the Generals, who grabbed a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Owen Van Steensel and Sandis Vilmanis scored for the Battalion, who lost the first two games of the series in Oshawa — 4-2 on Friday and 3-0 on Sunday.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and the Generals led 4-1 heading into the third. The Battalion outshot the visitors 41-31.

Game 4 is Wednesday at North Bay Memorial Gardens.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Monday:

---

SPIRIT 6 KNIGHTS 2

(London leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

SAGINAW, Mich. — Hunter Haight scored twice and added an assist as the Saginaw Spirit defeated the visiting London Knights 6-2 on Monday in the OHL's Western Conference final.

Owen Beck, Michael Misa, Calem Mangone and Alex Christopoulos also scored for the Spirit, who trail the best-of-seven series 2-1. Rodwin Dionicio chipped in with three assists, while Braden Hache and Zayne Parekh each added two helpers.

Rusian Gazizov and Landon Sim scored for the Knights, who won a pair of 3-1 games at home to open the series.

The Spirit outshot the Knights 38-20. The Knights had a 2-1 lead after the first period, but the Spirit led 4-2 heading into the third.

Game 4 is Wednesday at Dow Event Center.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.