OHL roundup: Generals jump on Wolves early, hold on for win

SUDBURY, Ont. — Dylan Roobroeck and Beckett Sennecke each scored twice as the visiting Oshawa Generals topped the Sudbury Wolves 8-5 in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday.

Connor Lockhart, Luca Marrelli, Stuart Rolofs and Rasmus Kumpulainen also scored for the East Division-leading Generals (37-19-7-2), who were outshot 29-25.

Andre Anania, Chase Coughlan, Alex Pharand, Dalibor Dvorský and Donovan McCoy scored for the Wolves (35-21-4-3), who trailed 4-0 after the first period and 5-2 heading into the third.

The Wolves went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Generals were 2-for-5.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Friday:

---

STEELHEADS 3 ICEDOGS 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — William Eggleton's second goal of the game, scored at 13:51 of the third period, proved to be the winner as the Mississauga Steelheads edged the Niagara IceDogs 3-2.

Lucas Karmiris also scored for the Steelheads (36-21-8-0), who outshot the visitors 43-25.

Mike Levin and Ryan Roobroeck scored for the IceDogs (16-40-6-1).

---

STING 6 FIREBIRDS 5 (OT)

SARNIA, Ont. — Mitch Young's third goal of the game, scored 30 seconds into overtime, lifted the Sarnia Sting to a 6-5 win over the visiting Flint Firebirds.

Dennis Lominac, Marko Sikic and Tyson Doucette also scored for the Sting (24-36-3-1).

Oliver Peer scored twice for the Firebirds (29-30-4-1), while Connor Clattenburg, Jeremy Martin and Roberto Mancini added singles.

---

RANGERS 9 ATTACK 2

KITCHENER, Ont. — Eduard Šalé, Matthew Sop and Luke Ellinas each scored twice as the Kitchener Rangers crushed the visiting Owen Sound Attack 9-2.

Luca Romano, Filip Mešár and Carson Rehkopf also scored for the Rangers (41-21-2-0).

Sam McCue scored twice for the Attack (28-28-5-3).

---

FRONTENACS 6 PETES 3

KINGSTON, Ont. — Christopher Thibodeau scored three goals as the Kingston Frontenacs defeated the visiting Peterborough Petes 6-3.

Linus Hemström scored twice for the Frontenacs (30-31-4-0), while Matthew Soto netted a single.

Braydon McCallum scored twice for the Petes (20-36-7-1), while Quinton Pagé added a single.

---

SPIRIT 5 STORM 4 (OT)

GUELPH, Ont. — Josh Bloom scored at 4:48 of overtime as the visiting Saginaw Spirit edged the Guelph Storm 5-4.

Alex Christopoulos, Matyas Sapovaliv, Calem Mangone and Michael Misa also scored for the West Division-leading Spirit (47-15-1-1).

Brody Crane, Vilmer Alriksson, Jake Karabela and Braeden Bowman scored for the Storm (29-27-6-1), who were outshot 43-27.

---

KNIGHTS 6 GREYHOUNDS 3

LONDON, Ont. — Rusian Gazizov scored four goals as the London Knights rolled past the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 6-3.

Jacob Julien and Kaleb Lawrence also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (47-14-1-3), who led 2-1 after the first period and 4-2 heading into the third.

Brodie McConnell-Barker scored twice for the Greyhounds (42-17-3-2), while Jacob Frasca added a single.

POKE CHECKS: Two OHL teams cracked this week's Canadian Hockey League's Top 10 rankings. The Saginaw Spirit are ranked No. 2, while the London Knights are ranked No. 3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2024.