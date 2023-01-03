OHL roundup: Diaco plays OT hero as Knights rally to beat Storm

LONDON, Ont. — George Diaco scored 2:05 into overtime to cap a late comeback by the London Knights on Tuesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

The Midwest Division-leading Knights (24-8-1-0) trailed the visiting Guelph Storm 2-0 with nine minutes left in the game, but goals by Sam Dickinson and Rusian Gazizov tied the game and forced the overtime.

Ryan McGuire and Cedricson Okitundu scored for the Storm (13-18-4-1), who were outshot 32-30.

The Knights are listed seventh in this week's Canadian Hockey League top 10 rankings.

PETES 5 BULLDOGS 3

HAMILTON, Ont. — Sahil Panwar scored twice and Tucker Robertson added two assists as the Peterborough Petes defeated the host Hamilton Bulldogs 5-3.

Donovan McCoy, J.R. Avon and Samuel Mayer also scored for the Petes (19-13-1-2), who outshot the Bulldogs 33-29.

Avery Hayes, Marek Vanacker and Artem Grushnikov scored for the Bulldogs (15-14-4-0). Hayes and Grushnikov also chipped in with assists.

---

GENERALS 5 STEELHEADS 4 (OT)

OSHAWA, Ont. — Joseph Serpa's goal at 2:38 of overtime lifted the Oshawa Generals to a 5-4 victory over the visiting Mississauga Steelheads.

Dylan Roobroeck scored twice for the Generals (12-17-1-3), with other goals added by Ryan Gagnier and Stuart Rolofs.

Luca DelBelBelluz scored twice for the Steelheads (15-16-4-0), with singles netted by Parker Von Richter and James Hardie.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2023.