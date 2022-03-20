HAMILTON — Jan Mysak scored the go-ahead goal and Ryan Humphrey added an empty-netter as the Hamilton Bulldogs defeated the Ottawa 67s 3-1 in Ontario Hockey League play Sunday afternoon.

Arber Xhekaj opened the scoring for the hometown Bulldogs (40-12-2-2), which have won three in a row and 15 of their last 16.

Luca Pinelli tallied for the 67s (23-28-2-6), losers of seven straight.

Marco Costantini made 24 saves for Hamilton. Max Donoso stopped 32 shots in defeat.

In other games, the Kitchener Rangers edged the Guelph Storm 3-2, the Mississauga Steelheads beat the Peterborough Petes 4-1 and the Niagara IceDogs topped the Sudbury Wolves 4-3 in a shootout.

The North Bay Battalion beat the Barrie Colts 3-2, the Owen Sound Attack downed the Erie Otters 5-1 and the Sarnia Sting walloped the London Knights 10-4.

In the late games, the Windsor Spitfires won 7-4 against the Flint Firebirds and the Kingston Frontenacs rode a big third period towards a 5-4 win over the Oshawa Generals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2022.