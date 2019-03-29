OHL Roundup: IceDogs down Battalion in five games to advance to second round

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — The Niagara IceDogs are moving on in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

Jason Robertson and Jack Studnicka had a goal and two assists apiece as Niagara defeated the North Bay Battalion 4-0 on Friday to take the first-round series in five games.

Stephen Dhillon made 27 saves to earn his third shutout of the series. Akil Thomas and Jacob Paquette also scored for the IceDogs.

Christian Propp gave North Bay a chance in all five games against Niagara, facing a minimum of 45 shots in every outing. He kicked out 53 shots to take the loss on Friday.

North Bay was blanked three times in the series, scoring just eight goals with five coming in their Game 2 victory.

Seven of the OHL's eight first-round matchups are wrapped up, with only the Oshawa-Peterborough series still to be decided.

The Generals lead 3-1 and host the Petes on Saturday.

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Keeghan Howdeshell scored twice and Jaden Peca added three assists as the Greyhounds beat Owen Sound to take their first-round set in five games.

Tye Kartye, Jaromir Pytlik, Alex Johnston, Ryan Roth and Cole MacKay also scored while Matthew Villalta kicked out 20 shots for Sault Ste. Marie.

Aidan Dudas led the way with a pair of goals and Zach Poirier and Daylon Groulx also scored for the Attack. Mack Guzda made 24 saves in defeat.

