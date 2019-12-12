ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — The Ontario Hockey League game between the Niagara IceDogs and the London Knights was postponed Thursday after Niagara goaltender Tucker Tynan was injured and taken off the ice on a stretcher following a scary on-ice collision.

The team said in a tweet that Tynan was "stable and safe in hospital" aftrer undergoing surgery.

Video of the play showed a Knights' player collide with Tynan in the crease 40 seconds into the second period. Tynan dropped to the ice and appeared to clutch his right leg as a pool of blood emerged from his goalie pads.

Tucker was attended to by trainers and paramedics on the ice before being taken to hospital.

The Knights (18-8-2) were leading 2-1 when the game was suspended. The league postponed the game shortly after.

The 17-year-old Tynan is 11-8-4 with a 3.80 goals-against average through 23 games with the IceDogs (12-13-5).

---

SPIRIT 4 SPITFIRES 3 (OT)

WINDSOR, Ont. — Josh Bloom scored on a penalty shot 4:29 into overtime to lift Saginaw (16-10-4) over the Spitfires (16-6-4). Windsor's Tyler Angle was assessed a slashing penalty on the play.

---

PETES 7 BULLDOGS 4

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Mason McTavish recorded a hat trick and Nick Robertson had two goals and an assist to power the Petes (22-7-2) over Hamilton (13-16-2).

---

BATTALION 4 OTTERS 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Simon Rose scored the winner on a power play midway through the third period, and the Battalion (6-23-0) rallied from a 3-1 deficit to beat Erie (11-11-8).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2019.