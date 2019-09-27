SARNIA, Ont. — Defenceman Ilya Solovyov scored once and set up four more, and Damien Giroux added a pair of goals as the Saginaw Spirit downed the Sarnia Sting 9-3 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

The 19-year-old Solovyov has eight points in three games to begin his rookie season in the OHL after coming over from his home in Belarus.

DJ Busdeker, Blade Jenkins, Cole Coskey, Nicholas Parco, Mitchell Smith and Mason Millman also found the back of the net for the Spirit (1-1-1), who used a four-goal second period to blow the game open.

Calvin Martin, Colton Kammerer and Anthony Tabak supplied the scoring for the Sting (0-2-0).

Tristan Lennox made 20 saves and picked up an assist to earn the win as Ethan Langevin turned away 24-of-33 shots in defeat.

Saginaw went 3 for 5 on the power play while Sarnia failed to score on three chances with the man advantage.

---

SPITFIRES 2 BULLDOGS 1

HAMILTON — Pasquale Zito scored the eventual winner at 10:14 of the third and Xavier Medina stopped 18 shots as the Spitfires (3-0-0) beat the Bulldogs (1-2-0).

---

67's 3 FRONTENACS 2 (OT)

KINGSTON, Ont. — Jack Quinn scored 11 seconds into the extra period and Will Cranley made 22 saves as Ottawa (3-0-0) beat the Frontenacs (0-1-1) to remain undefeated.

---

GENERALS 6 STEELEHADS 5

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Oliver Suni had a goal and three assists and Allan McShane struck twice as Oshawa (3-0-0) slipped past the Steelheads (0-3-0) for its third win in a row.

---

WOLVES 11 BATTALION 3

SUDBURY, Ont. — Owen Gilhula, one of seven Wolves skaters to produce a multi-point game, had two goals and an assist as Sudbury (2-2-0) hammered North Bay (1-3-0).

---

GREYHOUNDS 5 RANGERS 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Ethan Taylor made 22 saves to back five different goal scorers as the Greyhounds (3-0-0) toppled Kitchener (1-1-1) for their third straight win.

---

STORM 4 ATTACK 0

GUELPH, Ont. — Nico Daws stopped all 28 shots his way, and the Storm (1-0-1) scored four time in the second period on their way to blanking Owen Sound (1-1-1).

---

KNIGHTS 6 OTTERS 2

LONDON, Ont. — Connor McMichael and Antonio Stranges each scored twice as the Knights (1-2-0) beat Erie (2-2-0) for their first win of the season.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2019.