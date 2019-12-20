OSHAWA, Ont. — Jack Beck scored his first two Ontario Hockey League goals — one to tie the game and another to win it in overtime — and the Ottawa 67's beat the Oshawa Generals 5-4 on Friday for their 11th win in a row.

Ottawa's win streak looked to be in danger, but the 16-year-old Beck made it 4-4 with 7:35 to go the third period, then secured the two points at 3:16 of the extra period.

Noel Hoefenmayer also scored twice while Jack Quinn had the other goal for the 67's (24-6-0), who got 27 saves from Cedrick Andree.

Allan McShane, Jacob Winterton, Dawson McKinney and Brett Neumann scored for the Generals (17-11-3).

Andrew MacLean combined with starter Zachary Paputsakis for 31 saves for Oshawa, with MacLean taking the loss in relief.

---

STEELHEADS 8 COLTS 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Defenceman Thomas Harley had two goals and two assists as the Steelheads (12-19-3) dealt Barrie (13-15-2) its seventh straight defeat.

---

SPITFIRES 5 STING 4 (OT)

SARNIA, Ont. — Daniel D'Amico scored 31 seconds into overtime as Windsor (19-7-4) slipped past the Sting (15-16-2) for its third win in a row.

---

KNIGHTS 1 WOLVES 0

SUDBURY, Ont. — Jonathan Gruden scored and Brett Brochu made 29 saves as London (19-11-2) halted its four-game slide while handing the Wolves (18-15-1) their fourth straight loss.

---

GREYHOUNDS 6 RANGERS 3

KITCHENER, Ont. — Jacob LeGuerrier scored two of Sault Ste. Marie's five unanswered goals in the third, and the Greyhounds (17-16-2) snapped the Rangers' (17-11-4) win streak at 10 games.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2019.