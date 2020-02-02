OTTAWA — Jack Quinn had two goals and two assists and Cedrick Andree stopped 36 shots as the Ottawa 67's downed the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 5-2 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Quinn is the OHL's leading goal scorer with 41 in 46 games.

Marco Rossi, who leads the league with 88 points in 40 games, added a goal and two assists to help Ottawa win its ninth straight game.

Noel Hoefenmayer and Austen Keating rounded out the offence for the 67's (39-7-0), the No. 1 ranked team in the Canadian Hockey League.

Zack Trott and Cullen McLean found the back of the net for the Greyhounds (23-24-2).

Nick Malik turned away 23 shots for Sault Ste. Marie.

---

GENERALS 3 BULLDOGS 2 (OT)

OSHAWA, Ont. — Allan McShane set up all three of his team's goals including Kyle MacLean's winner at 2:26 of overtime as the Generals (25-17-6) edged Hamilton (20-22-6).

---

STEELHEADS 10 WOLVES 3

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Calvin Martin scored a hat trick and Aidan Prueter had a goal and three assists as the Steelheads (23-23-3) topped Sudbury (25-23-1) for their fourth win in a row.

---

FRONTENACS 6 BATTALION 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Ryan Dugas kicked out 33 shots and Shane Wright scored his 28th goal of the season as Kingston (15-28-4) dealt the Battalion (11-35-2) their fourth straight loss.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2020.