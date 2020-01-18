OTTAWA — Jack Quinn scored his third career hat trick, while Will Cranley made 27 saves for his second shutout of the campaign as the Ottawa 67's blanked the Hamilton Bulldogs 5-0 on Saturday in the Ontario Hockey League.

All three of Quinn's career hat tricks have been recorded in the month of January. He now leads the OHL with 34 goals this season.

Mitchell Hoelscher scored Ottawa's other two goals — including his league-best 8th game-winning goal of the campaign.

The 67's (33-7-0) have won nine of their last 10 games.

Zachary Roy turned aside 31-of-36 shots in defeat for the Bulldogs (18-20-3).

Ottawa scored on three of their four power plays, while Hamilton went 0 for 8 with the man advantage.

---

WOLVES 5 STING 4

SARNIA, Ont. — Quinton Byfield scored the winner on the power play at 11:12 of the third period and added three assists as Sudbury (22-20-1) snapped a two-game skid with a 5-4 win over Sarnia (16-24-4).

---

RANGERS 6 STORM 3

GUELPH, Ont. — Declan McDonnell scored the winner and added an assist, while Greg Meireles had a pair of goals in Kitchener's (26-11-6) win over Guelph (22-14-5). The Rangers improved to 8-0-2 over their last 10 games.

---

SPITFIRES 4 OTTERS 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Daniel D'Amico's goal at 3:19 the third period was the winner, while Dallas Stars' prospect Curtis Douglas had a goal and an assist as Windsor (26-9-5) eked out a victory over Erie (19-15-8).

---

STEELHEADS 5 COLTS 2

BARRIE, Ont. — Nicholas Canade recorded his second hat trick of the season and Kai Edmonds turned aside 34-of-36 shots in Mississauga's (19-22-3) big win over Barrie (16-21-4). Canade's two hat tricks have both come in the month of January.

---

SPIRIT 5 GREYHOUNDS 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — DJ Busdeker led the Spirit with two goals and one assist, while Blade Jenkins chipped a goal and a helper in Saginaw's (27-12-4) rout of Sault Ste. Marie (20-21-2). The Spirit now have won four in a row and eight of their last 10 games.

---

PETES 2 FIREBIRDS 0

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Nick Robertson and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev scored the game's only two goals, while Hunter Jones made 30 saves for his third shutout of the season as Peterborough (27-13-3) shutout Flint (22-17-2). It marked just the Petes' third win in 10 games.

---

BATTALION 3 ICEDOGS 1

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Luke Moncada scored all three Battalion goals for his second hat trick of the campaign and Joe Vrbetic stopped 28 shots as North Bay (10-30-2) defeated Niagara (16-20-5) to snap a six-game losing streak.

---

GENERALS - ATTACK (POSTPONED)

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — This game between Oshawa (21-14-5) and Owen Sound (20-16-6) was postponed due to inclement weather and travel conditions. It has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 20 at 7:00pm, taking place at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18 2020.