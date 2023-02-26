OHL roundup: Karabela helps Storm knock off Knights in overtime

GUELPH, Ont. — Jake Karabela scored at 1:47 of overtime as the Guelph Storm edged the visiting London Knights 4-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday.

Chandler Romeo, Braeden Bowman and Cooper Walker also scored for the Storm (28-24-4-1), who were outshot 24-19.

Easton Cowan, Logan Mailloux and George Diaco scored for the Western Conference-leading Knights (40-15-2-0).

The Storm led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

GENERALS 5 67's 4 (OT)

OSHAWA, Ont. — Dylan Roobroeck's goal at 3:28 of overtime lifted the Oshawa Generals to a tense 5-4 victory over the visiting Ottawa 67's.

Logan Morrison scored with 52 seconds left in the third period for the 67's to tie the game at 4-4 and force the overtime session.

Matthew Buckley scored twice for the Generals (24-26-1-5), while Ryan Gagnier and Calum Ritchie netted singles. Ritchie also had two assists.

Tyler Boucher, Cameron Tolnai, Vinzenz Rohrer and Morrison scored for the Eastern Conference-leading 67's (41-11-3-2).

---

RANGERS 3 GREYHOUNDS 0

KITCHENER, Ont. — Marco Costantini made 40 saves and helped the Kitchener Rangers defeat the visiting Soo Greyhounds 3-0.

Francesco Arcuri, Francesco Pinelli and Danny Zhilkin scored for the Rangers (25-26-4-0), who were outshot 40-38. Francesco chipped in with two assists.

Goaltender Charlie Schenkel saved 35 of 37 shots for the Greyhounds (17-26-9-5).

---

SPITFIRES 8 FRONTENACS 4

KINGSTON, Ont. — Matthew Maggio scored twice and added two assists as the visiting Windsor Spitfires defeated the Kingston Frontenacs 8-4.

James Jodoin, Alex Christopoulos, Liam Greentree, Shane Wright, Brett Harrison and Aidan Castle also scored for the Spitfires (38-14-4-1).

Gabriel Frasca and Gage Heyes each scored twice for the Frontenacs (24-29-1-2), who were outshot 44-21.

---

WOLVES 3 BULLDOGS 1

HAMILTON, Ont. — Kocha Delic scored once and added an assist as the visiting Sudbury Wolves defeated the Hamilton Bulldogs 3-1.

Nicholas Yearwood and Quentin Musty also scored for the Wolves (24-24-5-3).

Nick Lardis scored for the Bulldogs (27-25-4-0).

---

COLTS 9 ICEDOGS 4

NIAGARA, Ont. — Roenick Jodoin scored twice as the visiting Barrie Colts crushed the Niagara IceDogs 9-4.

Ethan Cardwell, Brandt Clarke, Jacob Frasca, Tai York, Declan McDonnell, Beau Akey and Beau Jelsma also scored for the Colts (34-15-6-2).

Jacob LeBlanc, Declan Waddick, Alex Assadourian and Daniel Michaud scored for the IceDogs (11-38-7-1).

---

FIREBIRDS 3 SPIRIT 2

FLINT, Mich. — Tyler Deline scored at 12:33 of the second period and that goal stood as the winner as the Flint Firebirds edged the visiting Saginaw Spirit 3-2.

Ethan Hay and Amadeus Lombardi also scored for the Firebirds (27-26-4-1).

Hunter Haight and Mitchell Smith scored for the Spirit (30-24-2-1), who were outshot 37-28.

---

STING 8 BATTALION 2

SARNIA, Ont. — Sasha Pastujov scored twice and added two assists as the Sarnia Sting defeated the visiting North Bay Battalion 8-2.

Luca DelBelBelluz and Nolan Burke also scored twice for the Sting (31-17-5-3), while Cooper Way and Easton Wainwright netted singles.

Kyle Jackson and Ty Nelson scored for the Battalion (37-17-2-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2023.