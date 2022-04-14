BARRIE, Ont. — Jan Mysak scored two goals, including the game-winner, as the Hamilton Bulldogs dumped the Barrie Colts 5-1 Thursday in the OHL.

The victory brought Hamilton's (49-12-5) unbeaten streak to 13 games.

Conversely, the defeat was Barrie's (33-27-7) seventh straight.

Cooper Matthews scored the lone Colts goal in the loss.

Bulldogs goalie Marco Costantini made 25 saves in the win.

---

BATTALION 4 GENERALS 1

NORTH BAY, Ont. -- Brandon Coe assisted on two goals as North Bay (43-18-6) won its eighth game straight. Ty Tullio notched his 40th goal of the season in the Oshawa (29-32-6) loss.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022.