OTTAWA — Austen Keating scored twice and added a pair of assists as the Ottawa 67's downed the Oshawa Generals 7-4 on Sunday for their second straight win in Ontario Hockey League action.

Jack Quinn also had two goals, while Noel Hoefenmayer, Graeme Clarke and Tye Felhaber added singles for the 67's (29-7-4).

Allan McShane paced the Generals (23-15-2) with a pair of goals, while Brett Neumann and Danil Antropov rounded out the scoring.

Cedrick Andree kicked out 29 shots for Ottawa. Aidan Hughes turned aside 26 shots for Oshawa.

The 67's went 3 for 5 on the power play. The Generals were 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

FIREBIRDS 6 GREYHOUNDS 4

FLINT, Mich. — Vladislav Kolyachonok scored the game-winning goal in the third period and tacked on three assists as Flint defeated Sault Ste. Marie.

Jake Durham scored twice, while Michael Bianconi, Riley McCourt and Eric Uba also got on the scoreboard for the Firebirds (7-32-2), who won a second consecutive game. Jordan Sambrook, Mac Hollowell, Ryan Roth and Ryan O'Rourke answered for the Greyhounds (24-10-5).

Luke Cavallin turned away 36 shots for Flint. Matthew Villalta blocked 26 shots for Sault Ste. Marie.

---

BATTALION 5 STORM 2

GUELPH, Ont. — Christian Propp turned aside 46 shots and Brandon Coe scored twice and added an assist as North Bay held off Guelph to push its point streak to nine games.

Mason Primeau, Matthew Struthers and Nick King also scored for the Battalion (19-18-1-2), who are 8-0-1 in their last nine games. Zach Poirier and Isaac Ratcliffe replied for the Storm (19-12-7).

Anthony Popovich kicked out 19 shots for Guelph.

---

ICEDOGS 6 BULLDOGS 5 (SO)

HAMILTON — Ben Jones scored the lone goal of the shootout and had another in regulation as Niagara edged Hamilton.

Philip Tomasino scored twice, including the game-tying goal with 20 seconds remaining in the third period, while Jacob Paquette, Ben Jones and Andrew Bruder also got on the scoresheet for the IceDogs (23-9-6). Arthur Kaliyev and Matthew Strome paced the Bulldogs (18-18-4) with a pair of goals each, and Brandon Saigeon added a single.

Stephen Dhillon turned aside 33 shots for Niagara. Zachary Roy stopped 33 shots for Hamilton.

---

COLTS 3 FRONTENACS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Matej Pekar scored twice, including the game-winning goal with less than a minute left in the third period, and added an assist as Barrie topped Kingston.

Nathan Allensen also scored for the Colts (18-20-1). Ian Derungs and Dawson Baker got on the board for the Frontenacs (11-28-1).

Jet Greaves denied 42 shots for Barrie. Marshall Frappier blocked 28 shots for Kingston.

---

PETES 7 STEELHEADS 4

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Christopher Paquette scored twice as Peterborough beat Mississauga.

Brady Hinz added two goals of his own, while Nick Robertson, Liam Kirk and Chad Denault had singles for the Petes (22-16-1). Cole Carter, Liam Ham, Keean Washkurak and Alan Lyszczarczyk scored for the Steelheads (18-17-4).

Hunter Jones kicked out 42 shots for Peterborough. Jacob Ingham turned aside 26 shots for Mississauga.

---

SPITFIRES 7 RANGERS 1

WINDSOR, Ont. — Louka Henault had a pair of assists as Windsor thumped Kitchener for its third straight win.

Jean-Luc Foudy, Daniel D'Amico, Mathew MacDougall, Nathan Staios, Luke Boka, Chase Campbell and Tyler Angle provided the offence for the Spitfires (18-19-3). Greg Meireles scored the lone goal for the Rangers (17-19-3).

Kari Piiroinen turned away 26 shots for Windsor. Luke Richardson stopped 21 shots for Kitchener.

---

OTTERS 4 STING 3 (OT)

ERIE, Pa. — Kyle Maksimovich scored twice, including with one second remaining in overtime, as Erie toppled Sarnia.

Danial Singer and Jamie Drysdale rounded out the scoring for the Otters (16-21-2). Hugo Leufvenius, Ryan McGregor and Franco Sproviero supplied the offence for the Sting (18-16-7).

Daniel Murphy turned aside 30 shots for Erie. Ethan Langevin stopped 30 shots for Sarnia.

---

SPIRIT 2 WOLVES 0

SAGINAW, Mich. — Ivan Prosvetov made 54 saves for the shutout and DJ Busdeker scored the game-winning goal as Saginaw downed Sudbury to extend its point streak to 10 games.

Ryan McLeod also scored for the Spirit (24-11-4), who are 9-0-1 in their last 10 games.

Jake McGrath kicked out 28 shots for the Wolves (21-14-3).

---

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.