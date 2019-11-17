MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Keean Washkurak was the lone scorer in the shootout as the Mississauga Steelheads edged the Erie Otters 4-3 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Nicholas Canade had back-to-back goals for Mississauga (7-12-1), while Liam Ham scored in the third period.

Kai Edmonds made 24 saves and stopped all three skaters he faced in the shootout.

Hayden Fowler scored on a penalty shot at the 16:15 mark of the third period to force extra time for Erie (10-6-6), while Maxim Golod and Daniel D'Amato also found the back of the net.

Daniel Murphy stopped 37 shots for the Otters.

The Steelheads didn't score on their five power plays and Erie was 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

KNIGHTS 5 RANGERS 3

LONDON, Ont. — Dylan Myskiw made 39 saves and assisted on Billy Moskal's second-period goal to lead the Knights (11-5-2) over Kitchener (7-7-4).

---

BULLDOGS 11 WOLVES 10 (OT)

SUDBURY, Ont. — Tag Bertuzzi scored four goals including the OT winner, Avery Hayes added a hat trick and Arthur Kaliyev had two goals and two assists to power Hamilton (10-12-1) over the Wolves (14-8-1).

---

BATTALION 5 COLTS 4

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Harrison Caines broke a tie with 1:31 to go and Brad Chenier had a goal and an assist to lift the Battalion (4-17-0) over Barrie (12-7-1) for their first win in 10 games.

---

67'S 6 STING 3

SARNIA, Ont. — Marco Rossi and Joseph Garreffa had two goals and two helpers apiece to lead Ottawa (15-6-0) over the Sting (10-10-0).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2019.