SUDBURY, Ont. - Kieron Walton scored 73 seconds into overtime to lift the Sudbury Wolves to a 3-2 win over the visiting Brampton Steelheads in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday.

Ondrej Molnar scored twice for the Wolves (27-26-5-0), while Henry Mews and Nathan Villeneuve chipped in with two assists each.

Carson Rehkopf and Adam Zidlicky scored for the Steelheads (29-20-10-0), who are on an eight-game point streak (6-0-2).

The Wolves outshot the visitors 38-29 and went 1-for-2 on the power play. The Steelheads were 0-for-2.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

---

KNIGHTS 4 GENERALS 3 (OT)

OSHAWA, Ont. — Easton Cowan's third goal of the game, scored at 3:53 of overtime, lifted the visiting London Knights to a 4-3 victory over the Oshawa Generals.

Noah Read, who scored at 16:40 of the third period to send the game into overtime, had the other goal for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (47-9-2-0). Sam Dickinson and Sam O'Reilly each had two assists.

Luca D'Amato, Owen Griffin and Colby Barlow scored for the Generals (36-18-4-2), who were outshot 41-33. Beckett Sennecke chipped in with two assists.

---

SPIRIT 8 BATTALION 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Calem Mangone scored twice and added two assists as the visiting Saginaw Spirit defeated the North Bay Battalion 8-3.

Igor Chernyshov had two goals and an assist, Zayne Parekh had a goal and three assists, while James Guo, Liam Storch and Michael Misa had the other goals for the Spirit (34-23-2-1).

Spirit goaltender Kaleb Papineau stopped 27 of 30 shots.

Jacob Therrien, Nolan Laird and Zach Wigle scored for the Battalion (23-31-5-0).

Battalion netminder Mike McIvor allowed five goals on 27 shots and took the loss. Jack Lisson saved 14 of 17 shots in relief.

---

STING 3 STORM 1

SARNIA, Ont. — Beckham Edwards had a goal and an assist as the Sarnia Sting topped the visiting Guelph Storm 3-1.

Liam Beamish and Matthew Manza also scored for the Sting (20-27-5-7).

Sting goaltender Nick Surzycia kicked out 23 of 24 shots.

Charlie Paquette scored for the Storm (18-31-5-4).

Storm netminder Zachary Jovanovski kicked out 26 of 29 shots.

---

67'S 5 SPITFIRES 4

OTTAWA, Ont. — Luca Pinelli scored the game-winning goal at 6:36 of the second period as the Ottawa 67's edged the visiting Windsor Spitfires 5-4.

Bradley Horner, Will Gerrior, Chase Yanni and Filip Ekberg also scored for the 67's (21-30-3-5).

Netminder Collin MacKenzie kicked out 36 of 40 shots for the 67's.

Ilya Protas, Luke McNamara, Jean-Christoph Lemieux and Liam Greentree scored for the West Division-leading Spitfires (40-15-4-1).

Spitfires netminder Joey Costanzo stopped 8 of 13 shots and backup netminder Carter Froggett stopped four of four shots.

---

OTTERS 7 PETES 2

ERIE, Penn. — Malcom Spence had two goals and an assist as the Erie Otters defeated the visiting Peterborough Petes 7-2.

Dyland Edwards, Sam Alfano, Lucas Ambrosio, Martin Misiak and Pano Fimis also scored for the Otters (29-24-4-2), who outshot the visitors 44-24. Edwards, Misiak and Fimis each chipped in with two assists as well.

Martin Matejicek and Brennan Faulkner scored for the Petes (16-36-3-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2025.