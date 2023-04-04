KITCHENER, Ont. — Carson Rehkopf scored once and added two assists as the surprising Kitchener Rangers defeated the visiting Windsor Spitfires 6-3 to grab a 3-0 lead in their first-round, best-of seven Ontario Hockey League playoff series on Tuesday night.

Mitchell Martin, Reid Valade, Francesco Arcuri, Adrian Misaljevic and Simon Motew also scored for the Rangers, who won both games on the road to start the playoffs by 5-3 and 4-0 scores.

Alex Christopoulos, Matthew Maggio and Rodwin Dionicio scored for the Spitfires, who will be looking to avoid a sweep in Game 4 on Thursday.

Windsor outshot the Rangers 43-30, but had trouble beating netminder Marco Costantini, who stopped 40 of 43 shots.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

BATTALION 5 STEELHEADS 2

North Bay leads best-of-seven series 2-1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Kyle McDonald scored twice as the visiting North Bay Battalion defeated the Mississauga Steelheads 5-2 to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven playoff series.

Liam Arnsby, Ethan Procyszyn and Dalyn Wakely also scored for the Battalion.

Zander Veccia and Kasper Larsen scored for the Steelheads, who lost Game 1 5-1, but rebounded to win Game 2 4-3.

Game 4 scheduled for Wednesday in Mississauga.

---

BULLDOGS 5 COLTS 3

Best-of-seven series tied 2-2

HAMILTON, Ont. — Nick Lardis scored twice as the Hamilton Bulldogs beat the visiting Barrie Colts 5-3 to tie their best-of-seven series at 2-2.

Jorian Donovan, Cole Brown and Adrian Rebelo also scored for the Bulldogs, who lost 10-2 and 6-3 in Barrie, before rebounding with 6-3 and 5-3 victories at home.

Declan McDonnell, Ethan Cardwell and Braden Hache scored for the Colts.

Game 5 is Thursday in Barrie.

---

KNIGHTS 3 ATTACK 2 (OT)

London leads best-of-seven series 3-0

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Ryan Humphrey scored at 13:18 of overtime to give the visiting London Knights a 3-2 win over the Owen Sound Attack and, more importantly, a 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven playoff series.

Denver Barkey also scored twice for the Knights, who won the first two games at home by scores of 7-0 and 5-4 in overtime.

Cedrick Guindon and Servac Petrovsky scored for the Attack.

Game 4 is scheduled for Thursday in Owen Sound.

---

STING 8 STORM 4

Sarnia leads best-of-seven series 3-0

GUELPH, Ont. — Sandis Vilmanis scored twice as the visiting Sarnia Sting defeated the Guelph Storm 8-4 to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their best-of seven series.

Nolan Burke, Brenden Anderson, Sasha Pastujov, Mitch Young, Christian Kyrou and Easton Wainwright also scored for the Sting.

Jake Karabela, Ben McFarlane, Isaac Enright and Matthew Poitras scored for the Storm, who lost the first two games 5-0 and 5-4 in overtime.

Game 4 is scheduled for Thursday in Guelph.

---

GENERALS 5 67’S 4 (OT)

Ottawa leads best-of-seven series 2-1

OSHAWA, Ont. — Ryan Gagnier's second goal of the game, scored 23 seconds into overtime, helped the Oshawa Generals edge the visiting Ottawa 67's 5-4 and reduced their deficit to 2-1 in their best-of-seven playoff series.

Cameron Butler also scored twice for the Generals, while Matthew Buckley scored once.

Jack Beck scored twice for the 67's, while Cooper Foster and Will Gerrior netted singles. The 67's won the first two games of the series, 7-0 and 3-2.

Game 4 is scheduled for Thursday in Oshawa.

---

PETES 5 WOLVES 3

Peterborough leads best-of-seven series 3-0

SUDBURY, Ont. — Avery Hayes scored twice as the visiting Peterborough Petes beat the Sudbury Wolves 5-3 to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven playoff series.

Owen Beck, Connor Lockhart and J.R. Avon alss scored for the Petes, who won the first two games at home by 4-2 and 2-1 scores.

Kocha Delic, David Goyette and Marc Boudreau scored for the Wolves.

Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday in Sudbury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2023.