WINDSOR, Ont. — The visiting Kitchener Rangers showcased their special teams Saturday to whip the Windsor Spitfires 4-0 and grab a 2-0 lead in their first-round, best-of-seven Ontario Hockey League playoff series.

Matthew Sop scored twice for the Rangers, who had two short-handed goals and a power-play marker. Ty Hollett and Francesco Pinelli netted singles for the Rangers, who led 2-0 after the first period, and 4-0 heading into the third.

Netminder Marco Costantini stopped 31 shots to record the shutout for the Rangers, who were outshot 31-26.

The Rangers won Game 1 on Thursday 5-3.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

COLTS 6 BULLDOGS 3

Barrie leads best-of-seven series 2-0

BARRIE, Ont. — Brandt Clark had a goal and three assists, while Declan McDonnell and Callum Chisholm each had a goal and assist as the Barrie Colts defeated the visiting Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round, best-of-seven series.

Ethan Cardwell also scored twice and Braden Hache added a single for the Colts, who won Game 1 on Thursday 10-2.

Noah Van Vliet, Nick Lardis and Adrian Rebelo scored for the Bulldogs, who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.

The Colts outshot the Bulldogs 36-29.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2023.