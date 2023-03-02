OHL Roundup: Knights outduel Spitfires in shootout in battle of West's best

WINDSOR, Ont. — Oliver Bonk scored the shootout winner and the London Knights defeated the Windsor Spitfires 4-3 on Thursday in a battle between the top two teams in the Western Conference.

Jacob Julien, Brody Crane and Ruslan Gazizov provided the offence in regulation for London (41-15-2). Brett Brochu turned away 25 shots between regulation and overtime.

Colton Smith, Shane Wright and Alex Christopoulos answered for Windsor (38-14-4-2). Joey Costanzo stopped 24 shots.

Gazizov scored the game-tying goal 4:53 into the third period, eventually sending the contest to overtime before the six-round shootout.

---

BULLDOGS 7 COLTS 5

BARRIE, ONT. — Cole Brown had a hat trick and one assist as the Hamilton Bulldogs pulled out a 7-5 win over the Barrie Colts.

Adrian Rebelo, Patrick Thomas, Florian Xhekaj and Masen Wray provided the rest of the offence for Hamilton (29-25-4). Matteo Drobac made 29 saves.

Brandt Clarke, with a hat trick, Declan McDonnell and Cole Beaudoin replied for Barrie (34-16-6-2). Anson Thornton stopped 20 shots.

---

BATTALION 5 WOLVES 2

NORTH BAY, ONT. — Dalyn Wakely scored twice to lift the North Bay Battalion to a 5-2 win over the Sudbury Wolves.

Matvey Petrov, Jacob Therrien and Kyle McDonald added the others for North Bay (38-17-2-1). Dom DiVincentiis made 17 saves.

David Goyette and Quentin Musty replied for Sudbury (24-25-5-3), which saw its early 2-1 lead evaporate into a three-goal loss. Kevyn Brassard stopped 27 shots.

---

SPIRIT 2 PETES 0

PETERBOROUGH, ONT. — Tristan Lennox earned a 59-save shutout, leading the Saginaw Spirit to a 2-0 victory over the Peterborough Petes.

Mitchell Smith and Roberto Mancini scored for Saginaw (31-24-2-1).

Michael Simpson stopped 25 shots for Peterborough (30-24-1-2).

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2023.