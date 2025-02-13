BARRIE, Ont. - Kasper Halttunen and Logan Hawery scored twice as the visiting London Knights beat the Barrie Colts 8-4 in Ontario Hockey League action on Thursday at Sadlon Arena.

Blake Montgomery, Denver Barkey, William Nicholl and Landon Sim also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (41-8-1-0), who are ranked No. 1 in the country in this week's Canadian Hockey League Top 10 rankings. Sam O'Reilly chipped in with three assists, while Barkey added a pair of helpers.

Emil Hemming, Anthony Romani, Riley Patterson and Ethan Armstrong scored for the Central Division-leading Colts (33-15-2-1), who were outshot 54-28. The Colts are ranked No. 9 in this week's CHL Top 10 rankings.

The Knights led 3-1 after the first period and 5-3 heading into the third.

The Colts were 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Knights went 1-for-5.

The Ottawa 67's game against the Petes in Peterborough, Ont., was postponed.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Thursday:

---

BATTALION 4 STEELHEADS 2

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Andrew LeBlanc's 10 goal of the season, scored at 12:18 of the second period, stood up as the winner as the North Bay Battalion edged the visiting Brampton Steelheads 4-2.

Parker Vaughan, Lirim Amidovski and Bronson Ride (empty-netter) also scored for the Battalion (19-27-4-0), who were outshot 37-27. Netminder Jack Lisson stopped 35 shots for the hosts. Ihnat Pazii chipped in with two assists.

Adam Zidlicky and Angus MacDonell scored for the Steelheads (23-20-8-0).

---

SPITFIRES 8 STING 2

WINDSOR, Ont. — Liam Greentree had two goals and two assists and Noah Morneau had two goals and an assist as the Windsor Spitfires thumped the visiting Sarnia Sting 8-2.

Ethan Garden also scored twice for the West Division-leading Spitfires (37-12-2-1), while Ilya Protas and Carter Hicks added singles. Protas chipped in with three assists, while Anthony Cristoforo added two helpers. The Spitfires are ranked No. 8 in this week's CHL Top 10 rankings.

Liam Beamish and Beckham Edwards scored for the Sting (18-23-4-7), who were outshot 40-25.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2025.