OHL roundup: Hookey leads Attack with 3 goals against Knights

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Landen Hookey scored three goals as the Owen Sound Attack outgunned the London Knights 7-5 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday night.

Colby Barlow and Servac Petrovsky each scored twice for the Attack (28-22-4-1).

Sam Dickinson scored twice for the Western Conference-leading Knights (40-15-1-0), while Denver Barkey, Logan Mailloux and Ruslan Gazizov netted singles.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

67'S 4 STEELHEADS 1

OTTAWA, Ont. — Pavel Mintyukov scored a goal and an assist as the Ottawa 67's beat the Mississauga Steelheads 4-1.

Frankie Marrelli, Logan Morrison and Luca Pinelli also scored for the Eastern Conference-leading 67's (41-11-2-2).

Porter Martone scored for the Steelheads (28-23-5-0).

---

COLTS 6 GENERALS 3

BARRIE, Ont. — Tyler Savard and Ethan Cardwell scored twice as the Barrie Colts beat the visiting Oshawa Generals 6-3.

Evan Vierling and Beau Jelsma also scored for the Colts (33-15-6-2).

David Bedkowski, Ryan Gagnier and Calum Ritchie scored for the Generals (23-26-1-5).

---

BULLDOGS 4 FRONTENACS 2

HAMILTON, Ont. — Ben Bujold scored twice and Sahil Panwar had a goal and assist as the Hamilton Bulldogs beat the visiting Kingston Frontenacs 4-2.

Noah Van Vliet also scored for the Bulldogs (27-24-4-0), who were outshot 33-32.

Gage Heyes and Alec Belanger scored for the Frontenacs (24-28-1-2), who were 0-for-5 on the power play.

---

WOLVES 5 OTTERS 4

ERIE, Mich. — David Goyette's second goal of the game, at 4:16 of the third period, proved to be the winner as the Sudbury Wolves edged the Erie Otters 5-4.

Andre Anania, Nick DeGrazia and Kocha Delic also scored for the Wolves (23-24-5-3).

Sam Alfano scored twice for the Otters (19-31-1-4), while Liam Gilmartin and Cameron Morton netted singles.

---

FIREBIRDS 5 BATTALION 3

FLINT, Mich. — Ethan Hay scored twice as the Flint Firebirds defeated the visiting North Bay Battalion 5-3.

Tyler Deline, Tristan Bertucci and Alex Bradshaw also scored for the Firebirds (26-26-4-1).

Josh Bloom, Kyle McDonald and Matvey Petrov scored for the Battalion (37-16-2-1).

---

STING 6 SPIRIT 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — The visiting Sarnia Sting scored the game's first five goals then coasted to a 6-1 win over the Saginaw Spirit.

Cooper Way, Sasha Pastujov, Easton Wainwright, Ty Voit, Ryan Mast and Luca DelBelBelluz scored for the Sting (30-17-5-3).

Matyas Sapovaliv scored for the Spirit (30-23-2-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2023.