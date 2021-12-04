Leevi Meriläinen stopped all 28 shots he faced as the Kingston Frontenacs blanked the Oshawa Generals 5-0 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Martin Chromiak had back-to-back power-play goals less than a minute apart for Kingston (13-5-3). Jordan Frasca, Jake Murray and Matthew Soto rounded out the attack.

The Frontenacs have won four straight to lead the East Division.

Patrick Leaver made 21 saves in net for Oshawa (9-8-3).

Kingston went 2 for 4 on the power play and the Generals couldn't score on their three man advantages.

Elsewhere in the OHL, North Bay beat Hamilton 5-2, Mississauga blanked Ottawa 1-0, Windsor topped Sarnia 7-5, Sault Ste. Marie routed Guelph 7-2, Kitchener slipped past Owen Sound 4-3, and London triumphed over Erie 4-1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2021.