ERIE, Pa. — Liam Foudy scored his 26th goal of the season and tacked on two assists to lead the London Knights to a 6-3 win over the Erie Otters on Sunday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Ben Roger, Jonathan Gruden, Billy Moskal, Hunter Skinner and Ryan Merkley also scored for London (41-15-2) while Alec Regula had two helpers.

Chad Yetman led the Otters (24-25-11) with two goals and an assist. Maxim Golod scored the other goal and set up two.

Knights goaltender Brett Brochu stopped 26 shots. Erie's Daniel Murphy made 37 saves.

London has won three straight and eight of its last 10 while the Otters have lost four in a row.

---

BATTALION 5 ICEDOGS 2

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Brandon Coe completed a hat trick with an empty-netter late in the third period, and Shane Bulitka had three assists as North Bay (16-39-4) topped the Ice Dogs (18-36-6).

---

PETES 6 COLTS 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Nick Robertson scored his third of the game shorthanded in the third period to reach 50 goals on the season, leading the Petes (34-21-4) over Barrie (27-26-6).

---

STEELHEADS 4 WOLVES 3 (SO)

SUDBURY, Ont. — James Hardie scored the lone shootout goal, Keean Washkurak scored twice in regulation, and Mississauga (26-27-5) edged the Wolves (32-26-2).

---

SPITFIRES 10 FRONTENACS 2

WINDSOR, Ont. — Jean-Luc Foudy scored two twice and tacked on two assists and Will Cuylle had two goals and a helper to power the Spitfires (34-19-6) over Kingston (19-36-4).

---

STING 4 GREYHOUNDS 3

SARNIA, Ont. — Sam Bitten scored the last of four straight goals for the Sting (21-33-6), and they held on to beat Sault Ste. Marie (26-31-4).

---

67'S 4 GENERALS 3 (OT)

OSHAWA, Ont. — Nikita Okhotyuk scored the winner shorthanded 63 seconds into overtime to lift Ottawa (47-11-1) over the Generals (31-19-10).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2020.